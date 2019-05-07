Marco Island Center for the Arts recently announced the winners of the high school art competition for students in Collier County. This competition recognized and encouraged the artistic talent of artists in grades 9-12. Judging was based on an individual art piece for its quality, technique and originality. The theme, “Space: The Final Frontier” could be interpreted as literally or as abstractly as the artist chose. The judges were professional artists Sandy Moore Howe, Emily James and Tara O’Neill.

First place ($1,000): Laura Albertorio, “Big Dipper,” Gulf Coast High School. The Art Department of the first-place winner also received $1,000 to support their art programs and the cultivation of future young artists.

Awards

First place ($1,000): Laura Albertorio, “Big Dipper,” Gulf Coast High School.

Second place ($750): Alexandra Hernandez, “Unforgettable Sight,” Palmetto Ridge High School.

Third place ($500): Elizabeth Boutet, “Mars Hold’em,” Community School of Naples.

Honorable mention ($100): Noah Garcia, “Future Space Explorer,” Immokalee High School.

Honorable mention ($100): Elena Ramos, “Overactive Imagination,” Palmetto Ridge High School.

Judges’ choice

Sandy Moore Howe: Elyssa Chevalier, “Celestial Awakening,” Palmetto Ridge High School.

Emily James: Maizie Eckerd, “Looking Beyond,” Palmetto Ridge High School.

Tara O’Neill: Natalie Leah, “Starlight,” Gulf Coast High School.

People’s choice: Ekaterina Burkhanova, “Inter-Dimensional,” Palmetto Ridge High School.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/05/07/winners-announced-high-school-competition/1130462001/