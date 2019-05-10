05.08.19

Past president Rachel DeHanas shows her memory book to Rose Kraemer, Susanne Grossman, Cindy MacQuarrie and Madeline Moore. (Photo: Photo provided)

Just Friends enjoyed their first luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club on May 8, 2019. Joe Ricchio from Florida 95 Coast Guard Auxillary gave a talk on boating safety, called “Suddenly in Command.” Six birthday ladies received yellow roses. New president Rose Kraemer's theme is “Friends are our rays of sunshine.”

Wishing each other Happy Mothers' Day are Karen Oldenburg, Susie Walsh, Pat Matthews, Pam Cote, MaryAnn Cassidy, Eleanor Caricato and Jerlene Jones. (Photo: Photo provided)

Selling & buying 50/50 tickets are Billie Maine, Rosalie Tornello, Jean Davis, Bobbie Ordejia, Susanne Grossman, Cathy levert, Sharyn Rodger and Ruth Lee DeVaughn. (Photo: Photo provided)

May birthday ladies are Patty Larkin, Pam Callinan, Eve Connolly, Margaret Moores, Carol Rosasco and Trisha Pease. (Photo: Photo provided)

