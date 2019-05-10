Just Friends enjoyed their first luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club on May 8, 2019. Joe Ricchio from Florida 95 Coast Guard Auxillary gave a talk on boating safety, called “Suddenly in Command.” Six birthday ladies received yellow roses. New president Rose Kraemer's theme is “Friends are our rays of sunshine.”
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/05/10/social-scene-just-friends-celebrate-may/1162959001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.