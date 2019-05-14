Photos: Point & Shoot, April 2019
Jalen Duncan took this photo with a Canon t6i 75-300mm lense.
Jim Matiya writes, "After Hurricane Irma, Puerto Rico's major put in these umbrellas. 'Just as umbrellas move fluidly with the wind, Puerto Rico is a place that flows majestically and embraces every challenge it faces.' "
Foxgloves after some rain.
Alexys Leishman is a student at Estero High School.
Jessica Martinez is a student at Estero High School.
Sunflower bloom, after some rain. Donna Chesney
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

    Last month’s submissions fall under the theme of “April Showers.”

    Congratulations to everyone who submitted; those that earned a place in print and/or online; and thank you to everyone who participated. Keep up the great work!

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? This month’s theme is “Black & White All Over.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month and will be printed the following month.

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family

     

