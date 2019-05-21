The Marco Island Foundation of the Arts recently announced their 2019 artist of the year, Sherri Morrison. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Marco Island Foundation of the Arts recently announced their 2019 artist of the year, Sherri Morrison, who lives in Goodland. Morrison was nominated by Tara O’Neill, president of Goodland Arts Alliance and Patricia Rutledge, director of the Marco Island Historical Society.

Morrison has more than 20 years’ experience in advertising. Responsible for creative local, national and international clients, she has created campaigns, designed ads, annual reports, corporate brochures, product catalogs, newsletters, magazines, outdoor boards, posters, trade show displays, logos, invitations, specialty advertising, slide show presentations, vehicle wraps, signage and web pages for a variety of clientele.

The Marco Island Historical society has had the privilege of working with Morrison for the past five years. Morrison is the designer of the current MIHS logo and generously donated her time to create this impressive piece. It is now synonymous with the Historical Society and recognized throughout Marco Island.

From 2014 through today, Morrison has applied her amazing graphic design skills to numerous important collateral pieces.

Morrison is an award-winning artist having been recognized for her work with the MIHS by the American Alliance of Museums and the Southeast Museums Conference. She is the consummate partner who cares deeply about creativity and demonstrates that it goes hand in hand with a quality product.

In 2002 Morrison took her knowledge and expertise in advertising to open her freelance advertising business. In her career she has earned numerous local, state and national Addy Awards, as well as special Judges Awards, Best of Shows and Charlie Awards.

In 1999, Sherri joined Weeks & Associates Advertising on Marco Island as creative director working with clients such as American Express, Vineyards, Twin Eagles and Florida Gulf Coast University.

Morrison will be honored at a special luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8, held at the Wesley United Methodist Church in their Fellowship Hall. Scholarships will also be presented by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts to local students majoring in the arts. Tickets for the luncheon are $20. Make your check out to the Marco Island Foundation of the Arts, and mail c/o Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island, including the names of each guest.

For information, call 239-389-0280 or 239-642-3673.

