05.16.19

Hats off to the ladies of the Newcomers of Marco Island! This month’s luncheon was held at the beautiful Marco Island Yacht Club. The theme was hat day and all were invited to come dressed in their favorite derby hat. After the luncheon, prizes were awarded to Carol Schwalje for the Most Creative, Sara Jean Waggoner for the Most Elegant and Caitlin Robinson for the Most Humorous. Kim Heinemann wore her riding hat along with her riding attire.

Sarah Norris and Laura Blessing of the Cape Romano Sea Turtle Project educated all of us on this busy season for sea turtles. Sea turtle season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31. During those months watch out for the sea turtle for they are “on the move from beach to ocean.”

After the luncheon three hats made specially for the luncheon were raffled off along with additional prizes donated by our sponsors. The luncheon ended with the announcement of the 50/50 winner.

If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, you can contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. The luncheons are held the third Thursday of the month at the Marco Island Yacht Club.

