Photos: Point & Shoot, May 2019
This photo was taken Caxambas Park on Marco Island.
Stewart Aycock writes: "My chihuahua mix 'Mr. Smith' isnâ€™t fond of his bath. Obvious?"
Peek-a-boo, I seen you.
Paddle boarding to Naples.
George E. Smith, Jr., entitled this photo as “Ripples.”
Emma Gillen is a student at Estero High School.
A puffin.
Kelsey Rairden is a student at Estero High School.
An ahninga sunning at Freedom Park in Naples.
Aschley Joseph is a student at Estero High School.
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

    May’s submissions fall under the theme of “Black & White All Over.”

    Congratulations to everyone who submitted; those that earned a place in print and/or online; and thank you to everyone who participated. Keep up the great work!

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? This month’s theme is “Street Photography.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month and will be printed the following month.

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family
