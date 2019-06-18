LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

06.12.19

President Rose Kraemer's motto, "Friends are our Rays of Sunshine" was very evident at Just Friend's June luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club. Two new members were introduced and two birthday ladies received yellow roses. Dr. Chapman, a podiatrist, spoke on "Fleet of Foot" taking care of one's feet for safety's sake; 50/50 and door prizes were awarded.

