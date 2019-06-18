CLOSE

06.12.19

Welcoming the ladies are Hildie Kyes, Bonnie Bozzo, Marilyn Kostelnik, Pam Shudes and Ann Faruol. (Photo: Photo provided)

President Rose Kraemer's motto, "Friends are our Rays of Sunshine" was very evident at Just Friend's June luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club. Two new members were introduced and two birthday ladies received yellow roses. Dr. Chapman, a podiatrist, spoke on "Fleet of Foot" taking care of one's feet for safety's sake; 50/50 and door prizes were awarded.

Hoping to win a door prize are Madeline Moore, Bobbie Ordejia, Etoila Bristow, Lynn Tuttle, Jan Cirillo and Virginia Vacio. (Photo: Photo provided)

Vicki Turton ,Sue Winje, Lilliana Arceri, Pam Cote, Doris Boston and JoAnn Brandau look forward to a delicious lunch. (Photo: Photo provided)

Madeline Moore and Susie Walsh were the only two birthday gals. (Photo: Photo provided)

