Social Scene: Just Friends luncheon
06.12.19
President Rose Kraemer's motto, "Friends are our Rays of Sunshine" was very evident at Just Friend's June luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club. Two new members were introduced and two birthday ladies received yellow roses. Dr. Chapman, a podiatrist, spoke on "Fleet of Foot" taking care of one's feet for safety's sake; 50/50 and door prizes were awarded.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/06/18/social-scene-just-friends-luncheon/1488222001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.