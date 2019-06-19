CLOSE

06.05.19

Richie and Eileen Carlsen, MaryAnn Cassidy and Etoila Bristow. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Sports Fishing Club enjoyed their annual steak cookout at Sarazin Park. Jim Mueller, Ed Vesely, Ron Linn and John Baker were on hand again to rustle up the steaks. Also included in the delicious meal were baked potatoes with all the trimmings, marinated mushrooms and salad. No one went home hungry. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

Master cooks John Baker, Jim Mueller, Ronn Linn and Ed Vesely. (Photo: Photo provided)

KayLee Edgar, Susie Walsh, Pat Ardidiacono, Madeline Moore, Bobbie Ordejia prepped food for the picnic. (Photo: Photo provided)

Quenching their thirst are Dave Walsh, Ed Crane, Rusty Roe, Mick Halderman, Dennis Faruol, Vic Ordejia and Jack Williams. (Photo: Photo provided)

