Marianne Foley, right, presented a campership to Eliana Valencia at the final meeting of Junior Gardeners on May 1. Also pictured, Valencia’s mother, Jessica Holt. (Photo: Photo provided)

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island awarded a college scholarship to Teagan Havemeier, a 2019 graduate of Marco Island Academy, who is valedictorian of the class of 2019.

In addition, the Garden Club awarded a campership to Florida Federation of Garden Clubs’ Camp Wekiva to Eliana Valencia, a fifth-grade student at Tommie Barfield Elementary.

Marianne Foley, the Garden Club’s scholarship chairperson, presented the $1,050 check to Havemeier at the May 22 Marco Island Academy Awards Night.

Havemeier will be attending University of Florida, where she plans to study biomedical engineering or environmental engineering

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island awards a college scholarship each year to a student interested in the environment, horticulture, or conservation.

The Calusa Garden Club 2019 camp scholarship, or “campership,” was awarded to Eliana Valencia, a fifth-grade student at Tommie Barfield Elementary. The campership pays tuition and the cost of gas for the trip to Wekiva Youth Camp and goes to a fourth or fifth grade student at Tommie Barfield Elementary who has participated in Junior Gardeners. Valencia has been an enthusiastic Junior Gardener for three years. Foley presented a campership to Valencia at the final meeting of Junior Gardeners on May 1.

Sessions of the one-week Wekiva Youth Camp are held throughout June and July at Wekiwa Springs State Park, about 20 miles north of Orlando. Wekiva Youth Camp’s purpose is to instill in Florida youth a love and respect for Florida nature through nature study, conservation and protection of our environment. Wekiva Youth Camp is accredited by the American Camp Association.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors interested in our educational programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or on the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

