The travel site TripAdvisor added Marco Island to a list of 14 scenic island vacations in U.S. "oozing with charm."

"Marco Island is located on Florida’s Paradise Coast — one look at the azure Gulf waters from beach shores or the deck of a boat, and you’ll see why it earned its nickname," TripAdvisor said.

The travel site also recommended what to do when it gets too hot to be outside.

"If you need to escape the heat, head inside the Marco Island Historical Museum for a look at fascinating Florida history," TripAdvisor said.

Florida is the only state to have two islands included in this list. The other Florida island that made the list is Amelia Island, located just off the coast of northeast Florida.

Kids play in a pool at the water's edge in Marco Island. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

These are the other islands that made the list:

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Nantucket, Massachusetts

San Juan Islands, Washington

Chincoteague Island, Virginia

Maui, Hawaii

Santa Catalina Island, California

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Tybee Island, Georgia

Block Island, Rhode Island

Galveston Island, Texas

Hatteras Island, North Carolina

Mount Desert Island, Maine

