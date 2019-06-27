TripAdvisor adds Marco Island to list of scenic island vacations 'oozing with charm'
The travel site TripAdvisor added Marco Island to a list of 14 scenic island vacations in U.S. "oozing with charm."
"Marco Island is located on Florida’s Paradise Coast — one look at the azure Gulf waters from beach shores or the deck of a boat, and you’ll see why it earned its nickname," TripAdvisor said.
The travel site also recommended what to do when it gets too hot to be outside.
"If you need to escape the heat, head inside the Marco Island Historical Museum for a look at fascinating Florida history," TripAdvisor said.
Florida is the only state to have two islands included in this list. The other Florida island that made the list is Amelia Island, located just off the coast of northeast Florida.
These are the other islands that made the list:
- Mackinac Island, Michigan
- Nantucket, Massachusetts
- San Juan Islands, Washington
- Chincoteague Island, Virginia
- Maui, Hawaii
- Santa Catalina Island, California
- Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Tybee Island, Georgia
- Block Island, Rhode Island
- Galveston Island, Texas
- Hatteras Island, North Carolina
- Mount Desert Island, Maine
