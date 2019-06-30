06.29.18

Historic Everglades City is always first – the first Collier County seat and the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.

The annual free family-fun festival to commemorate America's founding was held on Saturday. The opening ceremony started that morning on the steps of City Hall (the former County courthouse). That was followed by the patriotic parade around the little city.

The theme this year was “Hats Off to America.”

The celebration continued in McLeod Park with booths featuring hotdogs and sodas, bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, raffles, kiddies' best dressed contest, and playground games.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/06/30/everglades-city-celebrates-early/1611112001/