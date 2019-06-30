Photos: E-City celebrates, 2019
Parade-goers ride a float through the parade during the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019. The parade featured vechicles such as firetrucks, golf carts, and swamp buggies.
Parade-goers ride a float through the parade during the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019. The parade featured vechicles such as firetrucks, golf carts, and swamp buggies.
Brandon Bagley holds his daughter Stacia Bagley at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Brandon Bagley holds his daughter Stacia Bagley at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Raybo Frank waves an American flag while walking in the parade at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Raybo Frank waves an American flag while walking in the parade at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
During the Miss Firecracker pageant, participants showed off patriotic outfits at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
During the Miss Firecracker pageant, participants showed off patriotic outfits at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Michelle Percello waves while walking in the parade at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Michelle Percello waves while walking in the parade at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Cousins Taurasi Sharp and Xzaviera Davis, left to right, wait together for the Miss Firecracker pageant at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Cousins Taurasi Sharp and Xzaviera Davis, left to right, wait together for the Miss Firecracker pageant at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Taurasi Sharp waits to walk in the Miss Firecracker pageant at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Taurasi Sharp waits to walk in the Miss Firecracker pageant at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
During the Miss Firecracker pageant, participants showed off patriotic outfits at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
During the Miss Firecracker pageant, participants showed off patriotic outfits at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Jeanne Lopez holds her daughter Stacia Bagley before the Miss Firecracker pageant at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Jeanne Lopez holds her daughter Stacia Bagley before the Miss Firecracker pageant at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Cousins Taurasi Sharp and Xzaviera Davis wear matching outfits for the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Cousins Taurasi Sharp and Xzaviera Davis wear matching outfits for the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Morgan Forbs, 11, holds her cousin Piper Foss, 3, while waiting to play on inflatables at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Morgan Forbs, 11, holds her cousin Piper Foss, 3, while waiting to play on inflatables at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade, followed by a day of fun, in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Kaiya Kidder, 7, leans on the vechicle while Aria Mitchell sits in the car at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Kaiya Kidder, 7, leans on the vechicle while Aria Mitchell sits in the car at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Alex Moshier-Gomez, 3, gets his face painted by Chuck Redix at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Alex Moshier-Gomez, 3, gets his face painted by Chuck Redix at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Betty Sharp laughs with her son Trinton Sharp at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Betty Sharp laughs with her son Trinton Sharp at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Wilson Cruz, right, gets his face painted with his brother Alex Cruz, left, at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Wilson Cruz, right, gets his face painted with his brother Alex Cruz, left, at the Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
The Hats Off to America Family Fun Festival kicked off with a parade in Everglades City on Saturday June 29, 2019.
    06.29.18

    Historic Everglades City is always first – the first Collier County seat and the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.

    The annual free family-fun festival to commemorate America's founding was held on Saturday. The opening ceremony started that morning on the steps of City Hall (the former County courthouse). That was followed by the patriotic parade around the little city.

    The theme this year was “Hats Off to America.”

    The celebration continued in McLeod Park with booths featuring hotdogs and sodas, bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, raffles, kiddies' best dressed contest, and playground games.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/06/30/everglades-city-celebrates-early/1611112001/