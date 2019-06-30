Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Everglades City celebrates early
Historic Everglades City is always first – the first Collier County seat and the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Everglades City celebrates early
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
06.29.18
Historic Everglades City is always first – the first Collier County seat and the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.
The annual free family-fun festival to commemorate America's founding was held on Saturday. The opening ceremony started that morning on the steps of City Hall (the former County courthouse). That was followed by the patriotic parade around the little city.
The theme this year was “Hats Off to America.”
The celebration continued in McLeod Park with booths featuring hotdogs and sodas, bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, raffles, kiddies' best dressed contest, and playground games.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.