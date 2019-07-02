CLOSE

Six scouts from Marco Island Boy Scout Troop 234 spent six nights at Camp Tanah Keeta in Jupiter, FL. The scouts earned a total of 32 merit badges in everything from Cooking, Climbing and First Aid to Soil and Water Conservation, Canoeing and Animation. Troop 234 won the Gold Honor Troop Award for additional accomplishments, including completing a service project at the camp.

Troop 234. (Photo: Photo provided)

Scout Grayson Jones breaking a climbing wall record while earning his Climbing Merit Badge. (Photo: Photo provided)

Scout Nathan Olsen on the obstacle course. (Photo: Photo provided)

Scout Michael Pace earning First Aid Merit Badge. (Photo: Photo provided)

