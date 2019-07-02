CLOSE

Rotary Foundation benefactors honored, from left, Pat Rutledge, outgoing president; Alan and Linda Sandlin, award recipients, Past District Governor Bobbi Bird. (Photo: Photo provided)

Members of the Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island gathered recently at the Marco Island Yacht Club to celebrate the close of a memorable year.

Outgoing President Pat Rutledge thanked the exiting officers and board of directors for being her inspiration this year.

“This team of committed and caring leaders were by my side throughout my term as we worked together to make 2018-2019 a banner year for our Club,” she said.

Rotarian of the Year, Al Diaz, with Pat Rutledge. (Photo: Photo provided)

The 2019-2020 officers and directors of the Marco Island Noontime Rotary Club President Durell Buzzini, Gwyn Steiner, Mike Richards, Phil Penzo, Linda Sandlin, Pat Rutledge, Sue Haviland, Lynne Minozzi, Tom Menaker and Jim Stine. (Photo: Photo provided)

Several Rotarians were presented with certificates honoring their Perfect Participation in the Rotary Club this year. Rotarian Linda Sandlin and her husband Alan and Rotarians Pat and Ron Rutledge were honored as Rotary Foundation Benefactors and participants in Rotary District 6960’s “Million Dollar Challenge.”

Rotarian Al Diaz was presented with the Noontime Club’s most prestigious award, Rotarian of the Year, for going above and beyond for Rotary and for all those who need assistance. “His accomplishments are many and always delivered with a talent to make others smile” said Rutledge.

Past District Governor (PDG) Bobbi Bird took the podium to install Incoming President, Durell Buzzini, who challenged the members to respond with enthusiasm to the opportunities for service above self in the coming year.

PDG Bird then installed the 2019-2020 slate of club officers and directors.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/07/02/noontime-rotary-awards-officer-installation/1623875001/