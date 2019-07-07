Photos: Fourth of July, Marco Island, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Daniella Sandera, from left, Dionna Politi, Giuleana and Ale Sandera go all in for the red, white and blue. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Daniella Sandera, from left, Dionna Politi, Giuleana and Ale Sandera go all in for the red, white and blue. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Lola Dial of the city's Parks & Rec, Dept. paints faces, and also arms, working on Waylon Dowdy, 3, during the Sand Jam. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Lola Dial of the city's Parks & Rec, Dept. paints faces, and also arms, working on Waylon Dowdy, 3, during the Sand Jam. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Bob Sargent, from left, Lee Ross, and Taylor Ogdin sell flags and caps for the American Legion. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Bob Sargent, from left, Lee Ross, and Taylor Ogdin sell flags and caps for the American Legion. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Brown seagrass lined Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Brown seagrass lined Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Kids compete in wriggling through a hula hoop. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Kids compete in wriggling through a hula hoop. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Ty Huneke, 2, plays with the toy truck his parents lugged to the beach for him. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Ty Huneke, 2, plays with the toy truck his parents lugged to the beach for him. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
How low can you go? Eventual winner Victoria Areas, 12, competes in the limbo contest. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
How low can you go? Eventual winner Victoria Areas, 12, competes in the limbo contest. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
How low can you go? Kids compete in the limbo contest. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
How low can you go? Kids compete in the limbo contest. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Alli Smith of Audubon Florida dispenses burrowing owl information right next to a beachside burrow. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Alli Smith of Audubon Florida dispenses burrowing owl information right next to a beachside burrow. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
A family of burrowing owls make their nest at the edge of Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
A family of burrowing owls make their nest at the edge of Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Mary Pat Palumbo thought the brown seagrass should have been removed from the waterline. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Mary Pat Palumbo thought the brown seagrass should have been removed from the waterline. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Kate Osenga, 7, works on her SpongeBob popsicle. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Kate Osenga, 7, works on her SpongeBob popsicle. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Kate Osenga, 7, works on her SpongeBob popsicle. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Kate Osenga, 7, works on her SpongeBob popsicle. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
JoAnn Leondardi garbs herself in stars and stripes. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
JoAnn Leondardi garbs herself in stars and stripes. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Clearly, this guy has life all figured out. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Clearly, this guy has life all figured out. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Special to the Nap
Fullscreen
Lucy, from left, Cassie, and Kate Osenga built a sandcastle, but were more interested in their popsicles. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Lucy, from left, Cassie, and Kate Osenga built a sandcastle, but were more interested in their popsicles. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Bikinis and brown seagrass lined Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Bikinis and brown seagrass lined Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Julia Stamolis, 10, makes an I.D. bracelet for herself. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Julia Stamolis, 10, makes an I.D. bracelet for herself. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
A family of burrowing owls make their nest at the edge of Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
A family of burrowing owls make their nest at the edge of Residents' Beach. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Kids compete in wriggling through a hula hoop. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
Kids compete in wriggling through a hula hoop. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
JoAnn Leondardi garbs herself in stars and stripes. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
JoAnn Leondardi garbs herself in stars and stripes. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
JoAnn Leonardi takes a selfie with Daniella Sandera, from left, Dionna Politi, Giuleana and Ale Sandera, all in for the red, white and blue. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam.
JoAnn Leonardi takes a selfie with Daniella Sandera, from left, Dionna Politi, Giuleana and Ale Sandera, all in for the red, white and blue. Marco Island's Fourth of July was a day at the beach, with activities, splashing and thousands thronging the shore for Uncle Sam's Sand Jam. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    All-day party brings thousands of residents, visitors out to celebrate

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    For Marco Island, the Fourth of July is a day at the beach. Thousands came out to Residents’ Beach, as well as up and down the long crescent of sugar sand along the island’s western shore, and celebrated the nation’s independence by splashing, sunbathing, and hanging out.

    A long line of canopies, sunshades and beach umbrellas stretched out along the water, as families claimed their piece of shoreline. With coolers, picnics and the aroma of burgers sizzling on the grills behind the beach and at the concession stand, the atmosphere resembled a giant tailgate party, minus the tailgates.

    Lola Dial of the city’s Parks and Recreation Dept. painted an endless stream of faces with patriotic themed decorations and branched out to do arms as swell. DJ Ken of ThinkDJ.com pumped out the tunes, doubling as emcee for competitions including the limbo, a circle of youngsters wriggling through a hula hoop and trying not to be inside it when the music stopped, and a contest to see who could plaster themselves with the most red, white and blue.

    Down at the water’s edge, teams built sandcastles for the judges’ inspection, while kids splashed in tidal pools. There was a noticeable accumulation of brown seagrass just offshore and washing up on the beach, which prompted Mary Pat Palumbo to say something should be done about it.

    “This is the biggest day of the summer, and the best beach – they should pick up the litter on the beach,” she said.

    Ruth McCann, executive director of MICA, the Marco Island Civic Association, which administers Residents’ Beach and put on “Uncle Sam’s Sand Jam,” the Independence Day festivities, said the brown seagrass has washed up from the Keys, and is much more prevalent down there, as she saw on a recent visit.

    “The county removes it, but it has to be there for two or three high tides before they do,” she said.

    At the beach end of the boardwalk going to the parking lot, Alli Smith of Audubon Florida had a canopy offering burrowing owl information, with just behind her, an actual burrow containing a family of a nesting pair, plus four owlets who have grown almost as large as their parents. Marco Island, she said, is home to 252 pairs of burrowing owls this year, who will be raising over 1,000 chicks in their underground nests.

    Along the boardwalk, Bob Sargent, Lee Ross, and Taylor Ogdin of the American Legion sold flags and patriotic caps.

    After darkness fell, the official fireworks went off as scheduled at 9 p.m., providing a 20-minute aerial display evoking the “rockets’ red glare” of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and as families streamed off the beach, another Fourth of July was in the books.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/07/07/marco-islands-independence-day-lifes-beach/1668805001/