Photos: Point & Shoot, June 2019
Larry Fannon of Bonita Springs took this photo of a “fancy manhole cover.”
Laurie Krueger of Estero writes, "a friend, 'Mr. Howie,' delights my daughter, with a twirling through the air during his daily walk."
Doreen Hertel of Marco Island writes: “I am attaching one from our recent trip to LaHavre, France; two men enjoying their chat together outside of a restaurant.
Steve Rimar writes, "A man and his best friend take a rest on bench in the Cascades at Estero."
Jim Matiya took this shell mailbox photograph.
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

    May’s submissions fall under the theme of “Street Photography.”

    Congratulations to everyone who submitted; those that earned a place in print and/or online; and thank you to everyone who participated. Keep up the great work!

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? This month’s theme is “Fun in the Sun.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month and will be printed the following month.

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun in the Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/07/08/point-shoot-june-submissions-take-streets/1674934001/