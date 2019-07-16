Happy Birthday, ‘Just Friends’
07.10.19
Just Friends celebrated their 15th Birthday this July at their monthly luncheon at the Yacht Club. Bonnie Bozzo founded the club in 2004, as an offshoot of the Newcomers Club. Women who graduate Newcomers wanted to continue to share fun, fellowship and friendship based on the concept of the Newcomer’s Club. Past presidents were in attendance and were given recognition for their commitment and helping to make our club a big success. For membership information, please call Patty Larkin at 239-653-9229. You must have been a member of Newcomers for three years to join.
