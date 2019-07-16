CLOSE

Ten presidents, from left, Rose Kraemer, Bonnie Bozzo, Pam Molander, Eilene Carlsen, Margaret Moores, Cindy Crane, Yvonne Hall, Vera Stegmaier. Rachel DeHanas and Lynn Hall. Not pictured is Sharon Cook, Vera Gibbons, Donna Lang, Mary Stillwell and Mary Ann Carroll. (Photo: Photo provided)

07.10.19

Just Friends celebrated their 15th Birthday this July at their monthly luncheon at the Yacht Club. Bonnie Bozzo founded the club in 2004, as an offshoot of the Newcomers Club. Women who graduate Newcomers wanted to continue to share fun, fellowship and friendship based on the concept of the Newcomer’s Club. Past presidents were in attendance and were given recognition for their commitment and helping to make our club a big success. For membership information, please call Patty Larkin at 239-653-9229. You must have been a member of Newcomers for three years to join.

Current president, Rose Kraemer; founder, Bonnie Bozzo and ex-officio, Rachel DeHanas. (Photo: Photo provided)

Litha Berger, Susanne Grossman, Cindy Crane, Susan Lamonica, Darol Traeger and Eve Connelly. (Photo: Photo provided)

Candy Glaser, Pam Molander, Betty Muskus, Polly Lally and Pat Matthews. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/07/16/social-scene-happy-birthday-just-friends/1742984001/