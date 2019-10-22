CLOSE

Preston Steiner, past president, Irene Glynn-Secretary, Pat Hagedorn-President and John Coff, treasurer. (Photo: Photo provided)

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island is all about helping kids with activities like the club’s 5K Run, The Kiwanis Car Show, the Marco Island Seafood & Music Festival, and the Texas Hold’em Poker tournament.

Jacob Winge from United Group Companies was guest speaker at the October 17 Kiwanis meeting where he spoke about the Sandlewood Village, a new type of retirement living. Above, Winge and Pat Hagedorn, club president. (Photo: Photo provided)

Here’s how we did last year:

Donated $20,000 to Marco Island Academy for computers.

Donated $8,000 to both Tommie Barfield Elementary and Manatee Elementary for the “Leader in Me” program.

Donated $10,000 in scholarships to graduating Marco Island Academy Key Club Seniors

Provided critical dental care to children in need in the “Karing for Kids” program.

Held Toys for Kids at Manatee Elementary where the club raised funds to purchase toys for all students with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus distributing the toys.

Sponsored and supported the Key Club at the Marco Island Academy.

Celebrated “Terrific Kids” throughout the year.

Raised funds and helped package 250,000 meals for Meals of Hope.

Held the RIF program at both Tommie Barfield Elementary and Manatee Elementary.

Worked the polls during election day for Adopt-A-Precinct.

Held beach and road cleanups.

Donated funds to Priority One.

If you like helping, caring, and supporting kids, join the Kiwanis club of Marco Island.

Beginning in November, Kiwanis Club will meet from 7 until 8:30 a.m., the first and third Thursdays of the month at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island from 7-8:30am. Guests are welcome.

