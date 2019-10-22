CLOSE
Kiwanis Club of Marco Island is all about helping kids with activities like the club’s 5K Run, The Kiwanis Car Show, the Marco Island Seafood & Music Festival, and the Texas Hold’em Poker tournament.

Here’s how we did last year:

  • Donated $20,000 to Marco Island Academy for computers.
  • Donated $8,000 to both Tommie Barfield Elementary and Manatee Elementary for the “Leader in Me” program.
  • Donated $10,000 in scholarships to graduating Marco Island Academy Key Club Seniors
  • Provided critical dental care to children in need in the “Karing for Kids” program.
  • Held Toys for Kids at Manatee Elementary where the club raised funds to purchase toys for all students with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus distributing the toys.
  • Sponsored and supported the Key Club at the Marco Island Academy.
  • Celebrated “Terrific Kids” throughout the year.
  • Raised funds and helped package 250,000 meals for Meals of Hope.
  • Held the RIF program at both Tommie Barfield Elementary and Manatee Elementary.
  • Worked the polls during election day for Adopt-A-Precinct.
  • Held beach and road cleanups.
  • Donated funds to Priority One.

If you like helping, caring, and supporting kids, join the Kiwanis club of Marco Island.

Beginning in November, Kiwanis Club will meet from 7 until 8:30 a.m., the first and third Thursdays of the month at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island from 7-8:30am. Guests are welcome.

