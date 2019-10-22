CLOSE

A sold-out crowd enjoyed a delicious dinner and danced to the sounds of Cahlua & Cream at the Marco Men's Club 16th Annual Hurricane Ball held at Hideaway Beach Club.

Host Ray Seward gave the history of the Hurricane Ball, giving credit to past MMC president Tom Traeger, who came up with the idea. Since September is usually a slow month for events Traeger decided a fun social was needed, plus one to hopefully help ward off hurricanes. The month was recently changed to October, so more snowbirds would be able to attend. Traeger ‘s widow, Darol, and their daughters were honored at the dance.

Each year a Hurricane Ball queen is crowned and this year the honor went to Janice Linman, hostess Candy Seward presented her with a crown and a bouquet of flowers. Many past hurricane queens were in attendance.

Many attendees won door prizes, a bottle of wine wrapped in a bag that said, “In case of emergency pull cork.” A mini flashlight was attached to the bottle.

The dance floor was hopping all evening and a fabulous time was had by all.

