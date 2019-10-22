CLOSE
Photos: Hurricane Ball, 2019
Girls Just want to have fun. Sharon Cook, Madeline Moore, Candy Seward, Cindy McQuarrie, Susie Walsh, Kathryn Rogers and Charlene Zarling.
Rusty Roe entertains the ladies with his fancy foot work. Bonnie Bozzo, Marge Superits, Cindy Crane, Donna Reiley, Becca Scarborough, Susie Walsh, Sharon Cook, Madeline Moore and Choe Roe.
Kathy and Chuck Reich and Jeff and Donna Kaczka.
Judy and Fred Stavola and Pat Thawley wait their turn at the bar.
2019 Hurrican Queen and her king are Kelly and Janice Linman.
Dave Walsh, Dave Scarborough, Clint Bunke, Randal Grossman and Ed Crane enjoy being MMC members.
Ready for a fun evening are Marge Superits, Betsy Zinner, Becca Scarborough, Sharon Cook, Susie Walsh, Bonnie Bozzo and Pat Hagedorn.
Sue and Bob Marks never miss an Men's Club event.
    A sold-out crowd enjoyed a delicious dinner and danced to the sounds of Cahlua & Cream at the Marco Men's Club 16th Annual Hurricane Ball held at Hideaway Beach Club.

    Host Ray Seward gave the history of the Hurricane Ball, giving credit to past MMC president Tom Traeger, who came up with the idea. Since September is usually a slow month for events Traeger decided a fun social was needed, plus one to hopefully help ward off hurricanes. The month was recently changed to October, so more snowbirds would be able to attend. Traeger ‘s widow, Darol, and their daughters were honored at the dance.

    Each year a Hurricane Ball queen is crowned and this year the honor went to Janice Linman, hostess Candy Seward presented her with a crown and a bouquet of flowers. Many past hurricane queens were in attendance.

    Many attendees won door prizes, a bottle of wine wrapped in a bag that said, “In case of emergency pull cork.” A mini flashlight was attached to the bottle.

    The dance floor was hopping all evening and a fabulous time was had by all.

