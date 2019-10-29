CLOSE

Kathy and David Caruso, in their 1920s Atlantic City swim wear, pose with a vintage Auburn car that was part of the decorations for the Yacht Club’s Roaring '20s Welcome Back event. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Roaring ‘20s was known as one of the most optimistic and boisterous periods for many Americans, as it was at the Marco Island Yacht Club on Saturday, Oct. 26, as members celebrated their Welcome Back to a new season at the club. Nearly one hundred Members were greeted by flappers and gangsters. A vintage Auburn convertible car, provided by Sal and Joanne Campo, was on display at the entrance to the club.

Flapper Girls were everywhere at the Marco Island Yacht Club Roaring '20s Welcome Back Party. From left, Angela Holt, Dalia Krepelka, Alice Jobe, Carri Kendall, Joan Gorman and Mary McKeown. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Member Events Committee transformed the Yacht Club into a silver, gold and black Speakeasy Night Club depicting the glitz of the 20s. Bouncers stationed at the doors of the 'Speakeasy" had to hear the secret pass words before members were allowed entrance.

Cigarette Girl Joan Gorman with her basket of candy cigarettes, cigars and gift items from the Yacht Club Ships store. (Photo: Photo provided)

And the 'patrons ' were dolled to the nines. Chef Bob Aylwin prepared a special dinner that included a Waldorf Salad, apricot risotto, fire-grilled New York steak and a chocolate Top Hat dessert.

Alice Jobe led Members in a floor show dancing to Puttin' on the Ritz. Then the "Keystone Cops" staged a raid and hauled Chairman David Everitt and Commodore Jeff Comeaux out to the paddy wagons.

From left, Keystone Kops Geoff Fahringer and John Kendall were on hand to keep things under control. (Photo: Photo provided)

Angela and Jon Holt served as co-chairs of the event. Entertainment was provided by Wendy Renee who sang all the well-known hits of the 20s era and then had members on their feet singing the latest tunes. The dance floor was crowded with Members who partied until way past Marco Midnight.

