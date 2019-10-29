Social Scene: The Marco Island Yacht Club holds roaring ‘20s welcome back event
The Roaring ‘20s was known as one of the most optimistic and boisterous periods for many Americans, as it was at the Marco Island Yacht Club on Saturday, Oct. 26, as members celebrated their Welcome Back to a new season at the club. Nearly one hundred Members were greeted by flappers and gangsters. A vintage Auburn convertible car, provided by Sal and Joanne Campo, was on display at the entrance to the club.
The Member Events Committee transformed the Yacht Club into a silver, gold and black Speakeasy Night Club depicting the glitz of the 20s. Bouncers stationed at the doors of the 'Speakeasy" had to hear the secret pass words before members were allowed entrance.
And the 'patrons ' were dolled to the nines. Chef Bob Aylwin prepared a special dinner that included a Waldorf Salad, apricot risotto, fire-grilled New York steak and a chocolate Top Hat dessert.
Alice Jobe led Members in a floor show dancing to Puttin' on the Ritz. Then the "Keystone Cops" staged a raid and hauled Chairman David Everitt and Commodore Jeff Comeaux out to the paddy wagons.
Angela and Jon Holt served as co-chairs of the event. Entertainment was provided by Wendy Renee who sang all the well-known hits of the 20s era and then had members on their feet singing the latest tunes. The dance floor was crowded with Members who partied until way past Marco Midnight.
