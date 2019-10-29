CLOSE

Spice Girls welcome new members, from left, Karen Arili, Diane Tretton, Ginger Miller ('Funniest Costume' winner) and Peggy Dahlquist. (Photo: Photo provided)

It was a Halloween spooktacular celebration at The Marco Island Yacht Club for the Newcomers.

For months each A&E group secretly worked on their Halloween costume. The collection of costumes included: sailors in a boat, popcorn kernels that danced through the room, beach babes dressed for a day on the beach, groovy girls with their peace sign jewelry and head bands, google maps and bed side tables came alive in the room and one group dressed as the McCormick Spice Girls!

Sea Gals won for best group costume. (Photo: Photo provided)

And The 2019 Halloween costume winners are best A & E group: Sea Gals as ‘Sailors in their Boats’; most creative: Joyce Madaio as ‘Hippie’; wildest out there: Toots Petrella as ‘Bedside Table – One Night Stand Theme’; funniest: Ginger Miller as ‘Ground Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls.’

Another great afternoon with some wonderful women. The fun continued as members and guests had the opportunity to win gifts for our fabulous sponsors. Always thankful for their support.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, you can contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. The luncheons are held the third Thursday of the month at the Marco Island Yacht Club.

The Marco Mermaids served it up as popcorn. (Photo: Photo provided)

"One Night Stand," "Toots Petrella" and "Wildest Out There." (Photo: Photo provided)

