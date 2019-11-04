CLOSE
Photos: Men's Club Halloween party
Always ready for fun are Charlene Zarling, Susie Walsh, Pam Brink, Candy Seward and Sharon Cook. Photo provided
Jerry Swiacki, Linda Turner, Sharon Cook and Ray Seward. Photo provided
Cindi and Tom Kramer serve Ray Seward and Dave Brink some cookies and milk. Photo provided
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs won best overall costume. Photo provided
Pam Cote and Candy Seward. Photo provided
Hosts Pam and Dave Brink. Photo provided
Ghoulfriends Susie Walsh, Pam Clune, MaryAnn Cassidy, Cathy Mendygraw, Marge Superits, Becca Scarborough and Bonnie Watson. Photo provided
    10.29.19

    Monster bash

    A fun loving crowd enjoyed a frightfully good time at the Marco Men's Club Halloween Bash party held at Eagles Lakes Golf Club. Sharon and Dennis Cook and Pam and Dave Brink hosted with the creative assistance of Candy and Ray Seward.

    In attendance were Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, cowboys, hippies, Girl Scouts and cookies, pirates, skeletons, bat woman, the lamp from the movie, "A Christmas Story"' witches, ghouls, flappers and gangsters, boo-bees, a fortune teller, can-can dancer, doctor and nurse and many more. Prizes were awarded for best costumes. Pam Cote won first place for most original; Candy and Ray Seward won best couple, and Snow White and the dwarfs won best all around. 

    All the Halloween trick or treaters danced to the music of Rosetta Stone. and all agreed it was a fabulous Halloween party with good scares, good treats, good fun, good food, and pretty much good everything.

