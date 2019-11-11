CLOSE

Sunday marked a milestone for Treasures in the Trunk. The collective yard sale held in the parking lot of San Marco Catholic Church turned 10 this year, according to organizers Vicki Huff, Barbara DeRosa, and Mary Cay Moll.

All three have been president of the Columbiettes, the ladies’ auxiliary of the San Marco Knights of Columbus, and Huff is the current president. About 40 vendors came out to hawk their wares, she said, with all proceeds taken in by the Columbiettes going to support their charitable endeavors.

“Whatever we raise, we give back, to the St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Day food drive, to Meals on Wheels, and to gift cards for families,” said Huff.

The morning, with gray skies, sprinkles early and blustery winds, showed that in mid-November, autumn was finally putting in an appearance, and made for brisk sales of hot coffee, and hot dogs, at the booth where the male Knights of Columbus had the food concession, alongside the Columbiettes’ baked goods.

In the rows of merchandise, a multitude of miscellany prevailed, with some items raising the question why they were purchased in the first place, and then, if you did buy them, why change your mind? Diane Chestnut had a good answer to that one.

“I’m downsizing, going from almost 4,000 square feet down to 1,500. A lot of stuff has to go.” Candles, crystal, decorative ashtrays for those who still smoke, potted plants, movies on DVD, and, just in time for the holidays, a selection of Christmas items awaited those who browsed the tables. There is a sneaking suspicion that some of the goods have been shown and sold at this venue more than one time.

Some of the sellers were pros, such as Carol Sullivan, who sold handknitted items and a selection of her homemade jams, such as blueberry preserves, with the berries handpicked, primarily by her husband Bill, in the thickets of Maine during their summer in New England. Kate Marshall displayed 215 original acrylic paintings, on sale for $10 each.

Denise Corsile and Sharon McLaughlin are partners in a business selling decorated tea towels that are whimsical maps of locales including Marco Island and Naples, along with New England destinations such as Old Orchard Beach, York, and Cape Elizabeth.

Harold Schmitz of Marco Island had a specific niche, selling and sometimes donating mobility equipment including powered and manual wheelchairs, seeking to benefit veterans.

“Veterans are eligible for the equipment, but their spouses aren’t,” he said. “This helps vets and gives me something to do.”

If you missed Saturday’s sale, the Columbiettes will be hosting Treasures in the Trunk again on February 22. Mark your calendar now and get there early to get the choicest “treasures” into your trunk.

