CLOSE
Photos: Veterans Day, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

An MIPD color guard presents the Colors. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
An MIPD color guard presents the Colors. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Master of ceremonies Lee Rubenstein, Commander of American Legion Post #404, gives closing comments. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Master of ceremonies Lee Rubenstein, Commander of American Legion Post #404, gives closing comments. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Craig Greusel and Mary Jo O'Regan sing "Proud to Be an American." Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Craig Greusel and Mary Jo O'Regan sing "Proud to Be an American." Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Bob Corriveau, right, and Joe Batte remember veterans who died in the past year. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Bob Corriveau, right, and Joe Batte remember veterans who died in the past year. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
A very small contingent of World War II vets rose to be recognized. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
A very small contingent of World War II vets rose to be recognized. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Pastor Thomas McCulley of New Life Church delivers the invocation. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Pastor Thomas McCulley of New Life Church delivers the invocation. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees adjusts the mic before speaking. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees adjusts the mic before speaking. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
County Commissioner Donna Fiala addresses the attendees. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
County Commissioner Donna Fiala addresses the attendees. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Merchant Marine veterans stand to be recognized. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Merchant Marine veterans stand to be recognized. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Keynote speaker Col. Rick LoCastro, USAF Ret'd., contrasts sports stars with military veterans. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Keynote speaker Col. Rick LoCastro, USAF Ret'd., contrasts sports stars with military veterans. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Master of ceremonies Lee Rubenstein, Commander of American Legion Post #404, recognizes first responders. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Master of ceremonies Lee Rubenstein, Commander of American Legion Post #404, recognizes first responders. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Harry Weathers conducts the POW/MIA ceremony. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Harry Weathers conducts the POW/MIA ceremony. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
An MIPD color guard presents the Colors. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
An MIPD color guard presents the Colors. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Mary Jo O'Regan sings the National Anthem. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
Mary Jo O'Regan sings the National Anthem. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
An MIPD color guard presents the Colors. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park.
An MIPD color guard presents the Colors. Marco Island commemorated Veterans' Day on Monday, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Veterans' Community Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Veterans Day ceremonies on Marco Island follow a rhythm, with the presentation of the Colors, singing of patriotic songs, and recognition of veterans, one branch of service after the other. Monday’s observances, at 11 a.m. in Veterans’ Community Park, honored the traditions as well as the veterans.

    More: Marco Island to be only Florida city in 2020 to host the Vietnam traveling memorial wall

    But for years, the commemorations have added a wrinkle or unique feature, calling out for special mention one particular group or category for special honors. Last year on Marco Island, it was the Year of the Woman Veteran. Two years ago, Korean War vets, who fought in the conflict long known as the “forgotten war,” received special mention.

    On Monday, veterans who served in the Merchant Marine got some long-overdue recognition. Moving the troops and materiel that made the war effort possible in every armed conflict the United States has fought, sailors of the Merchant Marine were often sitting ducks for enemy forces who attacked them with firepower far beyond what, if any, they possessed to shoot back, from British frigates to German U-boats.

    More: Marco Island City Council approves scope of services for Veterans' Park consultant

    Yet these vital contributors to the military’s supply chain are often not considered when veterans are “thanked for their service” – even on Marco Island, the service flags and embedded rosettes for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard are not matched by a similar display for the Merchant Marine.

    The United States Merchant Marine, said American Legion Post 404 Second Vice Commander Skip Merriam, predates the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard, going back to the Revolutionary War, and “serving with little glory or recognition.” When veterans of the Merchant Marine stood to be recognized, the applause was a little louder.

    American Legion Post Commander Lee Rubenstein served as master of ceremonies, Rev. Thomas McCulley of New Life Community Church gave the invocation and benediction, and the keynote speaker was Colonel Rick LoCastro, United States Air Force Retd., who contrasted sports stars such as NFL football players with the men and women of the armed forces and asked which were the real heroes. His candidacy for the Collier County Commission being vacated by the retiring Donna Fiala, who gave perhaps the briefest remarks of her career, did not come up.

    More: Photos: Veterans Day, Marco Island, 2018

    Mary Jo O’Regan sang, a capella, “The Star Spangled Banner,” and with prerecorded accompaniment by Kate Smith and Lee Greenwood, respectively, “God Bless America” and “Proud to Be an American.” LoCastro praised O’Regan’s vocalizing, but also expressed what was on the minds of many in the audience, that this was the first Veterans’ Day ceremony in memory when “God Bless America” was not sung by local legend and retired World War II Army Col. Herb Savage, conducting the crowd with his entire body and making the song all his own.

    More: Photos: Memorial Day, Marco Island, 2019

    Bob Corriveau of the Civil Air Patrol read the names of other island veterans who passed away in the last year, including Bill Irvine, William Lange, Charles Purple, Michael Gavin and Jim Curran, as Joe Batte tolled the bell for each.

    The program listed CAP commandant Bob Boone as reading the names, but he was at the control of the CAP’s Cessna – not, as listed, Mick Thorstenson’s Navy T-28 trainer – as it flew overhead in a salute.

    More: Marco Veterans Day observance focuses on ‘women in the military’

    More: ‘In Their Honor’: Marco Island pays tribute to fallen military for Memorial Day

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/11/12/forgotten-service-marco-veterans-day-observance-pays-tribute-merchant-marine/2581508001/