Pinapples and watermelon take center stage in this display at the Marco Island Farmer's Market on Wednesday, Nov. 13 (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

A light drizzle, wind and temps in the mid-60s greeted the return of the Marco Island Farmer’s Market on Wednesday.

Attendance was markedly down from typical opening days, at least in the opening hours.

Last season’s market was shut down in advance of rainy conditions. Most vendors had already set up in advance of this day’s rains.

Various peppers on display at the Marco Island Farmer's Market on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

One of the many offerings at the Marco Island Farmer's Market on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Yes, that is a brick oven at the Marco Island Farmer's Market, Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

