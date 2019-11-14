CLOSE
A light drizzle, wind and temps in the mid-60s greeted the return of the Marco Island Farmer’s Market on Wednesday.

Attendance was markedly down from typical opening days, at least in the opening hours.

Last season’s market was shut down in advance of rainy conditions. Most vendors had already set up in advance of this day’s rains.

