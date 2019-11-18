CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

11.13.19

Photos: Just Friends, November 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bobbie Ordejia, Michelle Sheehan, Sue Stone, Pam Cote, Yolanda Medwid, Ruth Lee DeVaughn and Susie Walsh are grateful for each other.
Bobbie Ordejia, Michelle Sheehan, Sue Stone, Pam Cote, Yolanda Medwid, Ruth Lee DeVaughn and Susie Walsh are grateful for each other. Phot provided
Fullscreen
November birthday ladies are, seated: Marilyn Kostelnik, MaryAnn Iwinski, Eleanor Caricato and Liz Knapp; standing: Judy Stavola, Chris Cody, Rosalie Tornello, Jacky Childress, Marge Superits and Ruth Lee DeVaughn.
November birthday ladies are, seated: Marilyn Kostelnik, MaryAnn Iwinski, Eleanor Caricato and Liz Knapp; standing: Judy Stavola, Chris Cody, Rosalie Tornello, Jacky Childress, Marge Superits and Ruth Lee DeVaughn. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Yolanda Medwid, Sue Winje, JoAnn Brandau and Barb Markel look forward to a delicious lunch.
Yolanda Medwid, Sue Winje, JoAnn Brandau and Barb Markel look forward to a delicious lunch. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Susan Wolfe, Judy Stavola, Audrey Calzone, Jackie Schaefer and Sue Stone enjoy being friends.
Susan Wolfe, Judy Stavola, Audrey Calzone, Jackie Schaefer and Sue Stone enjoy being friends. Photo provided
Fullscreen
MaryAnn Iwinski, Dottie Dubois, Pam Cote, Marie Mcintosh and Liliana Arcieri wish each other a happy Thanksgiving.
MaryAnn Iwinski, Dottie Dubois, Pam Cote, Marie Mcintosh and Liliana Arcieri wish each other a happy Thanksgiving. Photo provided
Fullscreen
A flock of turkeys! Margaret Moores, Audrey Calzone, Patty Larkin, Jean King, Sharyn Rodger, Eileen Carlsen and Cathy Mendygraw.
A flock of turkeys! Margaret Moores, Audrey Calzone, Patty Larkin, Jean King, Sharyn Rodger, Eileen Carlsen and Cathy Mendygraw. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Betty Muskus, Chris Cody, Jean Davis and Jean King are happy to see the snowbirds returning.
Betty Muskus, Chris Cody, Jean Davis and Jean King are happy to see the snowbirds returning. Photo provided
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    A flurry of snowbirds returned in time to help celebrate Thanksgiving at the Just Friends November luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Story teller Diane Chagnon enlightened the members about original Thanksgiving traditions. Ten birthday ladies received roses. A cut out three dimensional turkey was placed on each table and each lady wrote something on it for which she is thankful.  The lady who gave the most original answer received the turkey as a prize.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/11/18/social-scene-just-friends-november-luncheon/4216541002/