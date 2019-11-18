CLOSE

11.13.19

A flurry of snowbirds returned in time to help celebrate Thanksgiving at the Just Friends November luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Story teller Diane Chagnon enlightened the members about original Thanksgiving traditions. Ten birthday ladies received roses. A cut out three dimensional turkey was placed on each table and each lady wrote something on it for which she is thankful. The lady who gave the most original answer received the turkey as a prize.

