11.16.19

The Italian American Society enjoyed their welcome back luncheon at the SpeakEasy with 87 members having a buffet of Italian delights.

Gene D'Onofrio, Charlie Pineno, Julio Terrasi, Cristina Riha, Zoe Bongarzone, John Martini, Jackie and George Purvis are all smiles. (Photo: Photo provided)

Carol Lindstrom, Maria and Paul Giacomucci, Harry Miller and Fran Jorgensen, Bryna and Fred Adani holding the pose. (Photo: Photo provided)

Maria Wise, Dorrie and Ralph Madonna, Camille Madonia, Lyle and Madeline Wise, Joe and Flo Dazzo waiting on the dessert. (Photo: Photo provided)

