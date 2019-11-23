CLOSE

11.14.19

Cruise club members met at Sarazen Park for a Paella cook out. Vice Commodore Todd and wife Julie hosted the event, which received rave reviews from club members. The afternoon proved to be a fun time for everyone.

From left, P/C John Nevalus, V/C Todd Whitney and Bob Madaio. (Photo: Photo provided)

Julie Whitney with the chef. (Photo: Photo provided)

