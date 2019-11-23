CLOSE

11.14.19

The annual Marco Men’s Club welcome back party was held at the Speakeasy. A delicious buffet was served and Johnny Fusco entertained. Tami and Sam Miloro hosted.

Enjoying the party are Ed Crane, Randle Grossman, Don and Doris Boston, Susanne Grossman, Cindy Crane and Linda Hollander. (Photo: Photo provided)

Paul Kampmeyer, Nick Rago, Charlie Schwalje, Jeff Dywan, Jackie Dywan, Carol Schwelje, Debbie Rago and Sharon Kampmeyer. (Photo: Photo provided)

Dave and Becca Scarborough, Pam Clune, Bonnie Watson, Glenn Blong and John Watson always enjoy a good time. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/11/23/social-scene-marco-mens-club-welcome-back/4283609002/