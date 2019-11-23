CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

11.14.19

The annual Marco Men’s Club welcome back party was held at the Speakeasy. A delicious buffet was served and Johnny Fusco entertained. Tami and Sam Miloro hosted.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/11/23/social-scene-marco-mens-club-welcome-back/4283609002/