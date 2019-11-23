CLOSE

Izzy Lowers, left, was recognized for her mixed media work. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Island Center for the Arts 2019 Young Artist Academy winners have been announced.

Talented student artists explored the mediums of clay, mixed media and photography. Sandy Moore Howe taught the clay class. Lisette Morales is a storytelling photographer and she instructed the students in this manner of using the camera. Marjorie Pesek had her students cut and paste their way to create a mixed media masterpiece.

This year’s students did not fail to surprise and delight their teachers, as well as the judges: Emily James, Mary Kane, Anastasia Leptich and Gary Landis.

Laura Alvarado, left, was recognized for her work in clay. (Photo: Photo provided)

The free Young Artist Academy provides students the opportunity to learn art techniques and further develop their skills. Each student won a cash award.

First place: Zoe Swift, photography (10th grade)

Second: Izzy Lowers, mixed media (9th grade)

Third: Laura Alvarado, clay (9th grade)

Amira Compton, left, was recognized for her work in mixed media. (Photo: Photo provided)

Honorable mention: Amira Compton, mixed media (7th grade)

The work of the 2019 Young Artist Academy students who attended all of the classes were on display in the Art Center’s atrium.

