Tommie Barfield Elementary held its first Thanksgiving Day Parade. The second grade students created their own versions of "floats," and paraded around the school in honor of Thanksgiving and the famous, Macy's Day Parade. Parents and friends gathered around the parade route to catch a glimpse of the amazing creations. 

