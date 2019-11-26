CLOSE

Tommie Barfield Elementary held its first Thanksgiving Day Parade. The second grade students created their own versions of "floats," and paraded around the school in honor of Thanksgiving and the famous, Macy's Day Parade. Parents and friends gathered around the parade route to catch a glimpse of the amazing creations.

CJ Quinton proudly shows off his orange fox balloon. (Photo: Casey Ellis/Special to the Eagle)

Connor Rice lead's the class with his turkey balloon and Tommie Barfield gear. (Photo: Casey Ellis/Special to the Eagle)

Jillian Szczepanski in sunglasses, parading her yellow bumblebee creation. (Photo: Casey Ellis/Special to the Eagle)

Cecillia Dunn gleaming with her purple “Caticorn” balloon. (Photo: Casey Ellis/Special to the Eagle)

