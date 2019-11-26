CLOSE

A flock of snowbirds and year around members of Just Friends enjoyed the annual welcome back party held at DaVinci's. A delicious Italian buffet was served at the festive event. Laverne Leahy hosted.

President Rose Kraemer help Laverne Leahy and Pat Hagedorn welcome Angelica Andrews. (Photo: Photo provided)

Susie Walsh, Pam Clune, Becca Scarborough, Lynn Tuttle, Ann Faroul and Jean Davis are longtime friends. (Photo: Photo provided)

