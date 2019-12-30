CLOSE
Photos: JCMI celebrates Hanukkah, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Rabbi Mark Gross, left, greets City Councilor Jared Grifoni. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
Rabbi Mark Gross, left, greets City Councilor Jared Grifoni. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Over 150 showed up for the ceremony. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
Over 150 showed up for the ceremony. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Rabbi Mark Gross rehearses with soloist Grace Fields. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
Rabbi Mark Gross rehearses with soloist Grace Fields. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
City Councilors Larry Honig, from left, Erik Brechnitz, and Jared Grifoni with Sue Baum and JCMI President Ted Bunten. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
City Councilors Larry Honig, from left, Erik Brechnitz, and Jared Grifoni with Sue Baum and JCMI President Ted Bunten. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Police Chief Tracy Frazzano speaks to the gathering. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
Police Chief Tracy Frazzano speaks to the gathering. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
City Councilor Erik Brechnitz lights one torch of the menorah. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
City Councilor Erik Brechnitz lights one torch of the menorah. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
After the ceremony, everyone enjoys treats inside. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
After the ceremony, everyone enjoys treats inside. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Hanukkah recalls the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven of eight flames on the menorah.
Hanukkah recalls the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven of eight flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Rabbi Mark Gross speaks after the menorah is lit. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
Rabbi Mark Gross speaks after the menorah is lit. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Aurora Bunten gets some latkes on her plate. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
Aurora Bunten gets some latkes on her plate. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
City Councilor Jared Grifoni lights one torch of the menorah. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
City Councilor Jared Grifoni lights one torch of the menorah. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
City Councilor Erik Brechnitz struggles with the lighter. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah.
City Councilor Erik Brechnitz struggles with the lighter. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the public to a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, lighting seven flames on the menorah. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invited the community to a public Hanukkah observance on Saturday evening, at sunset as the day officially begins in Judaism, and one day after their regular Friday Shabbat service.

    Hanukkah is the festival of lights. Night after night, over the eight days of the celebration, another candle is lit. Jewish households have menorahs, and a towering menorah, with space for eight torches plus a central “shamash” or servant flame, was erected outside JCMI. Dignitaries including three members of the Marco Island City Council were given the honor of lighting a candle.

    More: Photos: Rosh Hashanah, JCMI, 2019

    For a while out in front of the temple, with over 150 in attendance, light was in short supply. The long butane lighter would not ignite for Councilor Erik Brechnitz, so Rabbi Mark Gross had vocal soloist Grace Fields extend her song as he accompanied her on guitar, and another lighter was procured.

    “Don’t let the light go out. It lasted for so many years,” she sang. “It’s ironic in this technical age we have this problem,” said Gross. Brechnitz, along with Councilors Larry Honig and Jared Grifoni, MIPD Chief Tracy Frazzano, and Jeffrey Feld, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, lit their candles, and the brief ceremony concluded.

    Tied to the Hebrew lunar calendar, the dates of Hanukkah float around the Gregorian calendar, starting anywhere from late November to late December. Last year, Hanukkah began at sunset on Dec. 2 and ran through the 10th. This year, it started on Dec. 22 and ran through Dec. 30.

    More: New beginnings: Jewish Congregation of Marco Island celebrates Rosh Hashanah

    The celebration commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago. According to tradition, the Israelites had enough oil to light their ceremonial flame for only one night, but miraculously, it lasted for eight days.

    After the flames were lit, the congregation trooped inside the temple, where the traditional Hanukkah foods of latkes or potato pancakes, topped with sour cream and applesauce awaited, cooked up by the JCMI Chefs. They were served along with an assortment of pastries, with exotic names like rugelach and sufganiyot, plus the traditional Hanukkah gelt, gold-wrapped chocolate coins. On this night, the kids got to eat dessert first, and so did the adults.

    Additional public events at JCMI, along with their popular Monday night bingo, include the Atlantic City Boys concert on Jan. 25, and the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series of lectures and concerts.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/12/30/jewish-congregation-marco-island-celebrates-hanukkah/2774052001/