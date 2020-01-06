CLOSE

I bet some of you who deal with chronic fatigue are feeling very misunderstood by others. Maybe you have a fear of not being believed or being perceived negatively. I have compassion for you. Fatigue is not something someone can see like a broken ankle, it’s something that they must take your word for it.

If you’re coming into the new year 2020 with fatigue, I have help for you today. It is simply not possible to make a resolution to beat fatigue if you don’t know what the underlying cause is! But what you can do is try energy-boosting mito-loving supplements and support GI health which can help you produce energy.

Sometimes just ending a tedious job or leaving a challenging relationship can fill your cup with new reserves of energy. I want to be careful that I don’t medicalize fatigue because we live in a weird day and age where every symptom gets you a drug.

Since I’m a registered pharmacist and crazy about natural medicine, I’d like to move away from the psychological perspective now and offer you some treatment options. There are many new things today, but one of them I do not recommend is a fecal microbiota transplant. Not kidding here! Do not get talked into this procedure for chronic fatigue.

Fecal microbiota is the medical term for a procedure in which ‘stool’ from a healthy person (the donor) is placed into another person’s intestine in the hopes that the donor’s microbiota (i.e. probiotics) will flourish and help re-establish yours. I mention it because I’m into new research, and I came across a study that showed a fecal transplant could improve symptoms of fatigue in people with IBS.

But it’s a head scratcher to me because I would have suggested taking supplements of B vitamins and probiotics (and dietary restrictions) before doing the stool transplant! I have a very comprehensive version of this article which I can email to you, if you sign up for the newsletter at suzycohen.com

I will now list some of the most important energy hacks and hormone considerations that may help you:

CoQ10: Important for muscle contractions.

Important for muscle contractions. Thyroid: Low levels of thyroid hormone cause mental and physical fatigue.

Low levels of thyroid hormone cause mental and physical fatigue. TMG: It’s a methyl donor that spawns other energy-producing nutrients.

It’s a methyl donor that spawns other energy-producing nutrients. Hormones: Reduced estrogen can cause fatigue.

Reduced estrogen can cause fatigue. Iron: Deficiency anemia can make you tired and dizzy.

Deficiency anemia can make you tired and dizzy. Creatine: Leads to more ATP and supports muscle health.

Leads to more ATP and supports muscle health. Greens: Certain superfoods and super fruits can improve mental clarity and physical stamina.

Certain superfoods and super fruits can improve mental clarity and physical stamina. Zinc: New research suggests that zinc enhances cellular energy reserves.

In short, the best way to reclaim energy if you have digestive issues is to start with your digestion because a lot of mitochondria reside in the gut. Emerging research shows there is cross-talk between your gut and your muscles.

Supplements such as those above may be extraordinarily helpful and should be carefully considered with the help of a qualified practitioner. I have a longer version of this article at suzycohen.com.

Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist. The information presented here is not intended to treat, cure or diagnose any condition. Visit SuzyCohen.com.

