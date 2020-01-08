CLOSE

Speaking on native plants and native habitats; plus floral design donations made

Sara Clayton of the office is shown with Marianne Foley’s design. (Photo: Photo provided)

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members donated floral designs in December to the Collier County Tax Collector’s office on Winterberry Drive.

In addition, Garden Club member Bonnie Foley donated the floral design shown to the library, adding a seasonal touch with miniature Christmas tree ornaments and a beaded garland.

Bonnie Colman's arrangement for the library. (Photo: Photo provided)

On Monday, Jan. 13, Calusa Garden Club will present speaker Eric Jadaszewski, owner of Everglades Native Design, speaking on native plants and habitats for Marco Island. Jadaszewski’s presentation will begin at 1:15 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of the months of October and November, and January through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m.

Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors interested in our educational programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or on the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

