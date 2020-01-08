CLOSE

December is always a special month with friends, family and holidays to celebrate. Newcomers celebrate the friendships we have made every month at our luncheons. This luncheon was extra special as we were fortunate to have author Kathy McKeon as our guest speaker and her husband Seamus McKeon in attendance.

Kathy McKeon was a 19-year old Irish immigrant, newly arrived in New Your City, when Jacqueline Kennedy hired her as a personal assistant. This was in 1964, just nine months after JFK’s assassination. It was fascinating to hear about her life’s journey and her experiences with the Kennedy family.

We enjoyed an amazing lunch at the Marco Island Yacht Club, but it was bittersweet as it was our last event there. We are moving our monthly luncheons to the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort starting in January. The Marco Island Yacht Club has been a terrific host and we appreciate their hospitality.

After lunch we had drawings for some great gifts from our sponsors. We can’t thank them enough for their generosity! Brenda Papszycki and Peggy Palmer have fun each month awarding the gifts to the lucky winners. This time they were both lucky winners as well! Rebecca Hewitt was the lucky winner of the day. She received a gift certificate and won both 50/50 raffle drawings.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com (Note on the subject line Attention: Membership chairs). The luncheons are held at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, located at 560 S Collier Blvd. Hope to see you there.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/01/08/social-scene-fun-newcomers/2847507001/