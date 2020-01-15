CLOSE
01.09.20

Photos: ‘Cruisers’ travel to ‘Paradise’
Peter and Deena Procopio
Peter and Deena Procopio
From left, Jack Babb, Geoff and Kathie Fahringer, Frank and Pat Lacy, Dale Cage and Joe Lagano.
From left, Jack Babb, Geoff and Kathie Fahringer, Frank and Pat Lacy, Dale Cage and Joe Lagano.
From left, Sally Cage, Ann Brock, Joanne Blaauboer and Sarah Beckley.
From left, Sally Cage, Ann Brock, Joanne Blaauboer and Sarah Beckley.
From left, Geoff Faringer, Donna Babb, Kathie Fahringer, Joyce and Bob Madaio.
From left, Geoff Faringer, Donna Babb, Kathie Fahringer, Joyce and Bob Madaio.
Patricia amd Frank Lacy
Patricia amd Frank Lacy
From left, Deena Procopio, Carol and Joe Legano.
From left, Deena Procopio, Carol and Joe Legano.
Joyce and Bob Madaio
Joyce and Bob Madaio
    On Thursday, Jan. 9, Marco Cruise Club members arrived by land and sea to enjoy lunch at Paradise Found on Goodland. A large number of cruisers attended the event which was hosted by Joyce and Bob Madaio. A surprise raffle prize was given to the lucky winners Pat and Frank Lacy.  Great food, cocktails, beautiful weather and lots of laughs were enjoyed by the cruisers. Our club welcomes fellow boaters with large or smaller boats to join in on our fun events. For more information contact Commodore Deena Procopio at 239-642-9408 or 315-481-0321.

