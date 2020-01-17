CLOSE

The Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree in Leigh Plummer Park, 400 N Barfield Dr., Marco Island as part of Florida Arbor Day on Friday.

Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing five months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of the months of October and November, and January through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m.

Information: calusa.org.

