Photos: Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island plants tree on Florida Arbor Day
Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree on Leigh Plummer Park during Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 17, 2020. In the picture, Sara Wolf, club president, speaks to attendees. "Climate change is a big concern in United States, in Florida and in the world," Wolf said. "One of the ways to combat climate change is by planting trees." Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree on Leigh Plummer Park during Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 17, 2020. In the picture, Eric Jadaszewski (left), owner of Everglades Native Designs, removes the tree from its pot with the help of Elaine Le (right), an intern. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree on Leigh Plummer Park during Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 17, 2020. In the picture, Elaine Le (left), intern, shovels dirt to plant the tree following instructions of Eric Jadaszewski (right), owner of Everglades Native Designs. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree on Leigh Plummer Park during Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 17, 2020. In the picture, Linda Colombo (left), previous club president, shovels dirt as Eric Jadaszewski, owner of Everglades Native Designs, holds the tree. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree on Leigh Plummer Park during Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 17, 2020. In the picture, Eric Jadaszewski, owner of Everglades Native Designs, talks about the benefits of tamarind trees with attendees. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree on Leigh Plummer Park during Florida Arbor Day on Jan. 17, 2020. In the picture, club members smile at the camera after the tree was planted. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
    The Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island planted a wild tamarind tree in Leigh Plummer Park, 400 N Barfield Dr., Marco Island as part of Florida Arbor Day on Friday.

    Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing five months or more in Collier County. 

    Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of the months of October and November, and January through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island.  Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. 

    Information: calusa.org.

