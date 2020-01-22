CLOSE

01.14.20

A record crowd of Sports Fishing Club members enjoyed a delicious Cuban buffet at the club’s picnic at Sarazin Park. The weather was perfect and liquid refreshments were plentiful. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

Paul Milici, Joe Perino, Phil Madonia, Bert Hoell, Charlie Schwaiji and Barry French exchange fish stories. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marilyn Sonderman, Ricki Terzis and Joanie Brannick admire Dottie Danials Cuba attire. (Photo: Photo provided)

Bill King, Dale Rod, Gloria Robertson, JoEllen Berret and Ken Robertson always enjoy the picnics. (Photo: Photo provided)

Selling 50/50 tickets are, from left, seated: Cindy MacQuarrie and MaryAnn Cassidy; standing: Donna Reiley and Susie Walsh (Photo: Photo provided)

