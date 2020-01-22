CLOSE

01.14.20

Sam Young, a member of the Marco Island City Council, was the guest speaker at the Jan. 14 Just Friends luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. As a member of the Waterways Advisory Committee, Young spoke about water quality issues in our canals and bays. Nine birthday ladies received yellow roses.

Enjoying the luncheon are; standing Linda Sobolewski, Patty Larkin and Sharyn Rodger. (Photo: Photo provided)

Litha Berger, Pam Cote and Rose Kraemer. (Photo: Photo provided)

Program co-chair Sue Winje and Betsy Wohltman welcome Sam Young. (Photo: Photo provided)

Birthdays ladies Patty Larkin, Trisha Pease, Rose Kraemer, Eileen Carlsen, Marsha Crawford, Erna Lovely, Pam Molander, Bonnie Bozzo, Janet Dickens, Sandi Friend and Jan Cirrilo. (Photo: Photo provided)

