Social Scene: Young visits Just Friends
01.14.20
Sam Young, a member of the Marco Island City Council, was the guest speaker at the Jan. 14 Just Friends luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. As a member of the Waterways Advisory Committee, Young spoke about water quality issues in our canals and bays. Nine birthday ladies received yellow roses.
