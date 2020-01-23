CLOSE

The 2020 Marco Island Yacht Club Bridge Officers are, from left, front: Commodore Ray Rosenberg, Vice Commodore Geoff Walker and Rear Commodore Tom Wentworth; second row: Sail Fleet Captain Dwyn von Bereghy, Recording Secretary Dr. Shelly Derrough, Port Captain Henry Stanley and Chaplain Alan Sandlin; back: Quartermaster Lee Dorison, Fleet Surgeon Dr. David Randell, Safety and Training Officer Trevor Haworth and Power Fleet Captain Pete Frazier. (Photo: Photo provided)

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Marco Island Yacht Club held its annual gala event, the change of watch and Commodore’s Ball.

New officers of the Bridge were installed at the formal Change of Watch Ceremony, which was held outdoors in the Courtyard and included a Colors Ceremony, transfer of command ceremony and concluded with the singing of “God Bless America.”

Marco Island Yacht Club 2020 Commodore Ray Rosenberg and wife Linda Brown Spell. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Island Yacht Club members enjoyed dinner and dancing. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Island Yacht Club Outgoing Commodore Jeff Comeaux, left, congratulates 2020 Commodore Ray Rosenberg. (Photo: Photo provided)

During Saturday’s event, outgoing Commodore Jeff Comeaux handed over command to the new Commodore, Ray Rosenberg. This transfer was signified by a change of watch ceremony that lowered the past commodore’s burgee (triangular flag) and replaced it with the new commodore’s burgee.

Following the installation of the new officers, the festivities then moved inside for dinner and dancing at the Commodore’s Ball, held in the beautiful Harbour dining room, overlooking the yacht basin, Marco River, and the Jolley Bridge.

