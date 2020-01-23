CLOSE
On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Marco Island Yacht Club held its annual gala event, the change of watch and Commodore’s Ball.

New officers of the Bridge were installed at the formal Change of Watch Ceremony, which was held outdoors in the Courtyard and included a Colors Ceremony, transfer of command ceremony and concluded with the singing of “God Bless America.”

During Saturday’s event, outgoing Commodore Jeff Comeaux handed over command to the new Commodore, Ray Rosenberg. This transfer was signified by a change of watch ceremony that lowered the past commodore’s burgee (triangular flag) and replaced it with the new commodore’s burgee. 

Following the installation of the new officers, the festivities then moved inside for dinner and dancing at the Commodore’s Ball, held in the beautiful Harbour dining room, overlooking the yacht basin, Marco River, and the Jolley Bridge.

