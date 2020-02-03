CLOSE

A fresh crop of jojoba fruits ripen on bushes. (Photo: Mare Czinar/Special for The Republic)

There is a plant that has beautiful foliage which also provides year-round food for deers, so they call it the deer nut plant! But you might know it as jojoba.

Just like cactus plants, jojoba is one of those plants that is a desert plant which can tolerate high heat, long hours of sunlight and very little water. It’s botanically known as Simmondsia chinensis. Other delightful, hilarious names include goat nut, pignut and quinine nut! Call it what you will, this is still an exceptional ingredient to find in your lotion, face cream and serum!

More: Ask the Pharmacist: Powerful strategies for men with enlarged prostate

It’s so similar to your own sebum that jojoba absorbs immediately into your skin, penetrating deep into the skin’s layers where it can enhance the absorption of other topical treatments, nutrients or medication. I think jojoba is one of the healthiest, most moisturizing, skin-healing, and wrinkle-reducing oils one can use on the skin! It’s available nationwide and online, and I’ve put it in a facial serum that I formulated for anti-aging benefits. Here are 6 scientifically proven benefits of jojoba oil.

Jojoba seeds can be eaten or made into tea, and their oil is often used in cosmetics. (Photo: Mare Czinar)

Collagen synthesis

In several studies, jojoba oil has been used to accelerate the production of both keratinocytes and fibroblasts. This could mean improved skin wound healing, reduced scar formation and hair growth.

Anti-inflammatory.

Jojoba-based products may be useful for rosacea, psoriasis, dermatitis, acne, sensitive skin and redness.

Hair growth

If you are currently dealing with some eyebrow loss due to aging, dieting or hypothyroidism, jojoba oil might be good to apply to your brows.

Jojoba might be the best kept secret in skincare. (Photo: Getty Images / "Albina Kidinova")

Strengthen the barrier

Our skin’s barrier is termed the stratum corneum and it traps moisture inside, while keeping out pollutants, environmental toxins, dirt and pathogens. This strength of your barrier is important because it is what keeps your skin looking clear and moisturized. Studies have proven that jojoba oil has major skin barrier reparative powers.

Scars

Jojoba oil is known to be a wonderful scar healer, especially for those pitting, acne scars. There was a study showing that after just six weeks, 154 participants using a jojoba oil-based face mask experienced a 55 percent perceived reduction in acne scars. The magic is from the high content of vitamin E in jojoba which is an age-old remedy used on scars.

Nourishing

Jojoba oil contains a natural source of skin-loving nutrients such as Vitamins E, zinc, iodine, copper, selenium, and chromium. Zinc is known to help with acne. Vitamin E protects us from sun damage and free radicals). Copper and selenium may help with collagen formation. Iodine is a natural type of skin antibiotic.

More: Ask the Pharmacist: 4 excellent options for tension headaches

Jojoba is a perfect oil and you can simply buy a plain bottle of it to use for manicures or pedicures, or even a massage. You can add any essential oil to jojoba as well. One of my favorite things to do is rub jojoba oil onto my dry, itchy or cracked heels. It keeps my feet looking pretty and softer. Be well and pamper yourself like crazy with this hydrating, natural oil.

More: Ask the Pharmacist: The coffee and blood sugar connection

Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist. The information presented here is not intended to treat, cure or diagnose any condition. Visit SuzyCohen.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/02/03/ask-pharmacist-surprising-benefits-deer-nut-oil/4622933002/