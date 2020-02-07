CLOSE

Marco Cruise Club – Public service

The Marco Cruise Club with the assistance of the Marco Police Department announces a joint community service project for all of Marco Island. City Ordinance states; under Sec. 54-112. – additional requirements – (d) all boat dock facilities, regardless of length or protrusion, shall have house numbers. The Marco Cruise Club as a community service project is offering to put house numbers on any residential dock on Marco Island for owners who for any reason cannot put the numbers on themselves. To schedule an appointment for the club members to come to your home call Geoff Fahringer at 239-253-4091.

Marco Cruise Club

Founded in 1975 MCC is one of the oldest boating clubs on the island. Marco Cruise Club is a friendly, welcoming place for newcomers, as well as, salty veterans who enjoy good boating times and a variety of social activities. Whether it’s sunset cocktails on the beach, a fishing contest, steak fry, barbecues or boating activities such as day and overnight cruses, we have lots of fun. Marco Cruise Club currently offers membership to boating enthusiasts. For more information visit marcocruiseclub.com., call Deena Procopio 239-642-9408, 315-481-0321 or email dprocopio@aol.com.

One of the Italian American Society’s weekly events is women’s golf, open to all the members regardless of skill level. This fun group plays at the Links of Naples on Wednesday afternoons from November through April. Above: Marge Buetow, Dorrie Madonna, Louise Sheridan, Carol Lindstrom, Rosemary Laurie, Camille Madonia, Barbara DeRosa, Iolanda Scola and Wendy Chiarello making up this week’s golfing bellas. For more information on golfing, call Barbara DeRosa, 239 272-0158. For information on membership, call Ralph Madonna, 239 970-2032, President or Ann D'Onofrio, 239 642-3940, Membership. (Photo: Photo provided)

Italian American Society

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November though April, at Mackle Park's Community room. Doors open at 6 p.m. with meetings starting at 6:30. This energetic group of men and women are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and so much more. Anyone over the age of 21 who is of Italian heritage or by marriage is eligible. For more information: iasmi.org or call Ralph Madonna, 239 970-2032 or Ann D'Onofrio, 239 642-3940.

Gourmet Stud Muffins

The Gourmet Stud Muffins is a men’s social club committed to the cooking and enjoyment of food: the history, preparation and eating. The group hosts regular events at a member’s house. Each member hosts at least one event a year. Participants contribute to purchase the food and help with preparation, sharing recipes, learning new cooking skills and ultimately enjoy a meal together. Information: Bruce Novark at bnovark@comcast.net.

Marco Island Newcomers Club

Newcomers meet at 11:30 a.m., the second Wednesdays of the month at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa. If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, you can contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. (Note on the subject line Attention: Membership chairs).

Just Friends

Just Friends meets for lunch and socializing the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Marco Island Yacht Club. To become a member, you must have been a member in good standing of the Marco Island Newcomers Club for at least three years. President; Rose Kraemer. Membership information; Patty at 239-653-9229 or Trisha at 715-933-0883.Luncheon information; Sandi at 239-642-3333. Mail luncheon checks for $40.00 to Just Friends, PO Box 1685, Marco Island, 34146.

Duplicate Bridge Club

The ACBL sanctioned Duplicate Bridge at Jewish Congregation of Marco Island resumes Tuesday, Dec. 17, through March at the Synagogue, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. The game begins at 1 pm. For information contact the Chair-Richard Perlman at 609 306 9732.

Jolley Roger Crossword Puzzle Club

The Jolley Roger Puzzle Club meets every Wednesday afternoon to discuss, dissect and otherwise chat about The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle. If tackling the Sunday puzzle is part of your regular routine and you would like to get together with people who share your hobby, call Lee at 394-1492 or Lynn at 609-678-0424 for meeting time and location.

Rhode Island Club

The group meets the last Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. If you would like to join in a social event with Rhode Islanders who are wintering in Southwest Florida at a variety of venues, call Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Marco Island Shell Club

Workshops for the 2019-2020 season continue through March 10. Workshops are held on Tuesday mornings from 8:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the United Church of Marco, 320 N Barfield Dr. Join us and become members to create beautiful Shell Art for our craft sales. Proceeds go to our education and scholarship funds. Contact us at www.marcoshellclub.com

Republican Club

Republican Club of South Collier County offers a speaker series once a month on Wednesdays at the Hammock Bay Country Club,1370 Borghese Lane, Naples at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Scheduled events are as follows: Jan. 22, John Michael Chambers, author; Feb. 19, (District 1 debate – candidates) March 18, (Debate, Congressional District 19) For additional information, please visit marcogop.org or contact VP Len Schuman at 917-640-7564.

Calusa Garden Club

Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and speakers begin at 1:15 p.m. the second Monday of the month, October through March, at the Fellowship Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 S. Barfield, Marco Island. Community members interested in gardening, floral design and environmental issues are welcome to attend and invited to join the group. Information: Susan Neustadt at 609.618.7357; email calusagardenclub@aol.com; visit calusa.org.

Marco Island Lions Club

Meetings held the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 4335 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Information: Bruce Miles, 239-394-1020. Club is not active in July, August and September.

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island meets the first and third Thursday at 7 a.m. for breakfast and meeting at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd. Guest welcome. Information: President Pat Hagedorn, 450-8901.

Knights of Columbus #6344

Interested in joining the Marco Knights of Columbus #6344? Contact John DeRosa at 239-272-0816 or Richard Gabrys at 414-828-4408.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise meets 7:30 a.m., every Tuesday at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Boulevard. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. with meeting following. Information: marcoislandsunriserotary.org.

Noontime Rotary Club

The Marco Noontime Rotary Club meets at 11:45 a.m., Thursdays at DaVinci's Restorante. Information, visit marcoislandrotary.org or call Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200.

Marco Island Men’s Club

The club meets at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at United Church of Marco Island, 320 N. Barfield Drive. MMC is open to residents of Marco Island, Goodland and the Isles of Capri. Information:Charlie Erker at239-259-8054 or marcomensclub.com.

Marco Island Woman’s Club

Marco Island Woman’s Club awards scholarships to graduating high school students, who live on Marco Island, and supports various local nonprofit organizations. The group meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month. Information: President Sue Ellen Welch at 781-635-5240 or marcowomansclub.com.

Democratic Women’s Club

The Democratic Women's Club of Marco meets from 5 until 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Mackle Community Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace Marco Island. Our goal is to raise awareness of policy matters pertaining to all, and to encourage and support those qualified to seek elected office. We host monthly socials and coffees, as well as "Meet and Greets" for those running for public office. Contact DWCM@gmail.com for additional information.

America’s Boating Club – Marco Island

America's Boating Club, founded in 1914 as the United States Power Squadrons, is a national educational and social organization promoting boating and watercraft skills, safety and fun. Here on Marco, we enjoy boating cruises and social events, and conduct nationally recognized classes in boat handling, navigation, boating safety. The club also offers free vessel safety check certifications and performs public service surveys of our waterway navigation aids. Everyone with an interest in boating is welcome. For more information, come to our monthly social hour at CJ's every fourth Wednesday at 5 p.m., to one of our dinner meetings, or call us at 239/393-0150. Information: MarcoBoatingClub.org.

Coast Auxiliary Flotilla 95

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary was created by the United States Congress in 1939 and is the leading agency protecting Americas Seaward Frontier in Recreational Boating. They are the Uniformed Civilian Component of the United States Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. Several Boating Seamanship Classes are conducted year round at Marco Flotilla 9-5 Auxiliary Station, 905 Caxambas Pass Park. Information: 239-384-7416 or cgauxcourses@gmail.com.

SAMI

Sailing Association of Marco Island (SAMI) is the club for those people interested in sailing or just meeting others who share a love of sailing. We have day or overnight cruises planned throughout the year, participate in a yearly regatta, meet for dinner or hold potlucks, and have interesting speakers. We welcome new members. Check our website: samisailor.org. Membership contact is Laura Kolpack at 608-385-8123.

Marco Island Yacht Club

When you cross the Jolley Bridge entering Marco Island, the first thing you’ll see to the right of the bridge is the Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC). Members enjoy a full calendar of social and boating events, plus waterfront dining with the most spectacular views on the Island. We are currently welcoming new members. Check our website marcoislandyachtclub.net or call our membership director at 239-394-0199.

Marco Bay Yacht Club

Marco Bay Yacht Club is the oldest and most active yacht club on Marco Island with numerous cruise and social events a year. The club has boating events for both large and small vessels. There’s a club social at CJ’s on the Bay at 4:30 p.m. on the last Monday of the month. New potential members are always welcome. Come visit and see if this is the boating club for you. Information: Judy Sacher, Membership Chair, 239-777-4604 or Judy.Sacher@aol.com.

AAUW

American Association of University Women's Mission: Advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. The AAUW Marco Island Branch meets at 9 a.m., October through April, on the third Monday of the month at the United Church on Barfield Drive. Information: Durell Buzzini, director for membership, 207-745-4679.

Sailing solo singles group

Marco Lutheran Church’s singles group meets on the fourth Sunday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. Join for refreshments, discussions, programs, projects and lots of good friendship and fun. Information: 394-0332.

Marco Island Writers

Marco Island Writers meets from 6 until 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, year round, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace; Marco Island (Burrowing Owl Room). Free. All skill levels welcome. Joanne Tailele, President Joanne.tailele@gmail.com; marcoislandwritersinc@gmail.com or marcoislandwriters.com. Note: August meeting is 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.; no September meeting.

Great Books Discussion Group

The Great Books Discussion Group meets the second and fourth Monday of the month from 3-5 p.m. Excerpts from great literature, including short stories are read and discussed. Information: George at 239-970-6644 or 610-710-5861.

Marco Island French Club

If you enjoy meeting new friends and conversing in French, come join the Marco Island French Club. Relaxed and friendly atmosphere “en français!” The pot-luck breakfast get-togethers are held on the first Friday morning of the month, with members taking turns hosting the group in their home or condo. Information: Isabelle Adly at 239-963-8646.

Civil Air Patrol

Marco Island Senior Squadron meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays in the CAP Hangar at Marco Island Executive Airport at the end of Mainsail Dr., off Collier Blvd. South (State Road 951). First Lt. Robert G. Boone, Squadron Commander, at 239-389-1273. Information: marcoislandcap.org.

American Legion Post 404

Meetings are held at 11 a.m., on the third Tuesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd. Marco Island; all veterans are welcome. By and act of congress signed into law by the President all active and honorable discharged Military veterans from 1941 on are eligible to belong to the American Legion. Contact info: John Apolzan at 317-432-7055 or Lee Rubenstein at 239-564-9894.

Marco Island Foundation for the Arts

Incorporated in 2003, the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is a charitable non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that strives to brig literary, visual and performing arts events to the Marco Island community. Board meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month. Interested persons are welcome to attend. Information: 239-389-0280 or www.marcoislandfoundation.org.

Marco Island War Veterans

Meets the second Tuesday, at the Mutual of Omaha Bank on San Marco Road at 7 p.m. at the rear entrance to the bank. The group sells U.S.-made flags of all types at wholesale prices using proceeds for veterans’ relief and welfare. New male and female veterans who served in combat areas are needed. Transfers are accepted from other Posts. Contact Dave Gardner at 239-289-5862.

Shrine Club

The Marco Island Shrine meets every Friday at 11:30 a.m. for fun and fellowship. All Masons and Shriners are welcome. Call for location. Information: Bob Bacon at 239-398-9957.

Daughters of the American Revolution

Chapter meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 at Island Country Club. Visiting and prospective member are welcome. Information, Karen Lombardi at 239-394-0028.

Sons of the American Revolution

Chapter meets the second Thursday of each month, October through May, at 11:30 a.m. at The Tiburon Golf Club in North Naples. Visiting Compatriots and prospective members are welcome. Information: email NaplesSAR@gmail.com or call Ed Lary, Chapter Registrar, at 239-732-7280.

Sons & Daughters of Erin

Southwest Florida Sons & Daughters of Erin meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at San Marco Catholic Church Parrish, 851 San Marco Road. Information: Kathleen Reynolds, 239-394-0220.

La Mesa Española

La Mesa Espanola meets Wednesdays (November through April) 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Stonewall’s for coffee and conversation in Spanish. The group also sponsors films, social events, and a reading group. For more information, contact Michael Bombyk michael.bombyk@usinternet.com.

Marco Island Paddlers Association

Marco Island Paddlers Association Inc. (MIPA) is a nonprofit association for people interested in Kayak, SUP or Canoe paddling in the broader Marco Island Area. MIPA host group paddles, training sessions, and paddle related meetings and events. Information: email mi.paddlers.assoc@gmail.comor visit meetup.com/Marco-Island-Paddling-Association/.

Scuba Marco Dive Club

‘All divers and water lovers are welcome to come join our casual gatherings the last Friday of the month, 6:30 p.m. at Scuba Marco (1141 Bald Eagle Dr). We share stories, meet new dive buddies, plan dive travel, and have monthly educational seminars. Refreshments provided. Call or email Jessi at 239-389-7889, info@scubamarco.com.

Car Guys Breakfast

First Saturday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Sand Bar, 826 E Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Details call Keith Pershing 239-394-1887.

Marco Island Corvette and Muscle Car Club

Corvette and classic muscle cars gather every Friday at 8 p.m. in the Marco Town Center parking. All Corvettes and muscle cars are welcome. The club also hosts a weekly Saturday morning car cruise (10 a.m. until 1 p.m.) at the Marco Island Lutheran Church located on 525 N Collier Blvd. Information: marcoislandcorvettes.com.

Antique Automobile Club of America

The Naples-Marco Island Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America is now meeting at 7 p.m. every third Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Naples, 388 First Avenue South, Naples. Information: 239-642-0147 or naplesmarcoaaca.org.

Marco Island Road Runners

The Marco Island Road Runners Club meets every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Mackle Park. All running levels are welcomed. Find us on Facebook at Marco Island Road Runners or email Scott@ scotthicks11@gmail.com.

MIMYC

The MIMYC sails Sundays from 2 until 4 p.m. at Mackle Park. The MIMYC has been in existence since 2008 and host the Annual Marco Island RC Laser Championships the first weekend of March. Information: 239-642-1825.

Toastmasters Club

Meetings are every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Bank, 645 East Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Everyone is welcomed. Contact: Chris Pritchard, colliertoastmasters@gmail.com or visit 1126118.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Marco Wine Tasting Group

Club’s purpose is tasting wines and meeting new friends. This is not for profit and is noncommercial. If interested, call Carol Martin 239-784-3025 for details.

Civitan Club

Civitan International is an organization of volunteer service clubs around the world, dedicated to helping the needs of their communities with an emphasis on intellectually/developmentally disabled people. The Marco Island Civitan Club meets the first Thursday of the month at noon at Margarita’s Restaurant plus social/educational gatherings. For information call Pres. Bob Kircher 239-774-2623 or e-mail bobkircher856@gmail.com. Visit civitan.org to lean about the Civitan International Research Center.

Island Knitters

All knitters are welcome, expert to novice, every Wednesday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Mackle Park. Join us to share your stitches and your stories. Free of charge, walk-ins welcome. Parks and Recreation Department, Frank E. Mackle Community Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace Marco Island. Information: 239-642-0575, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Marco Association of Condominiums (MAC)

MAC meets on the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Marco Island Historical Society’s Rose Hall (across the street from the library). Information: 239-394-3222 or mac-online.org for a listing of topics and speakers at upcoming meetings.

Marco Meetup Group

The group is a social activities club for adult couples and singles. There are no dues or fees. Information: 239-595-4661 or curt.dixon@yahoo.com.

Yiddish Club invites attendees to 2020 Season

The Yiddish Club of Naples invites all those interested in hearing and/or speaking Yiddish to attend our meetings at 10 a.m., the first and third Tuesdays of the month through April at Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Enjoy schmoozing, stories, sayings, and songs regardless of your Yiddish language ability. Information: Contact Helene Wilson: 239-450-3240; zebrina2@gmail.com.

Southwest Florida Ski and Travel Club

Snow skiing in Southwest Florida? Join fellow skiers and snowboarders for updates on our upcoming ski, non-ski trips and social activities. Business meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month; 6:30 p.m. at the Parrot Room at Gulf Coast Inn; 2555 Tamiami Trail N. (Route 41); Naples. Information: naplesskiclub.com or 239-839-3711.

Alpha Chi Omega AXO alumni monthly luncheons

The Alpha Chi Omega Alumni Chapter is open to alumnae of Alpha Chi Omega chapters across the country. Call Donna at 239-594-9401 or emaildeltapidelta.axo@gmail.com.

Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae

Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae Chapter hosts a lunch bunch on the second Monday of each month from May to October at different local restaurants. Information: Pat Morton, 239-213-0474 or mortonsel@comcast.net.

K5MI Marco Island Amateur Radio Club

At 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at Joey D’s, 701 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island. All hams and others interested in amateur radio welcomed for good discussion on all amateur radio topics. Marco Hams currently monitor repeater 443.65 Mhz plus 5 Mhz offset PL 141.3 Hz and the repeater is used for lunch talk-in. Contact Jim K3AVR 239-595-6683 or Bob W1IZT 239-287-3272.

Great Decisions of Marco Island

The Naples Council on World Affairs (NCWA) offers a small group discussion program on a variety of international topics of interest to globally minded residents. The group meets for two hours once a week during the season (January through March) for a total of eight weeks. There is a reading book provided and videos are also available. Participants must be members of the NCWA and must sign up for the Great Decisions Program (see NCWA website for details). Information: George at 239-970-6644 or 610-710-5861.

Safari Club International Marco Island

Come join the great benefits of Safari Club International. An organization dedicated to promote safe ethical hunting, fishing and safe firearms responsibility. Membership open to all. For information on meetings, events and upcoming fellowships for residence of Marco Island, email Gregory Cheek at cheekhouse@aol.com.

