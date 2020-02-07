CLOSE

Saturday evening, Jan. 25, the Marco Bay Yacht Club, Marco's oldest boating club (52 years) celebrated it's annual "Change of Watch" during which the new members of the bridge, who also serve as corporate officers, were installed.

The bridge for 2020 includes Larry Sacher, commodore; Dr. Bob White, vice commodore, and Sandy LaMontagne, rear commodore. In addition, a new group of people joined the board of directors; MBYC has four people elected to the board each year to serve a 3-year term; the class of 2022 includes: Marianne Mulligan, Bill Schroeder, Bert Crooks and Charlie Erker, who will join the Class of 2021 (Judge Larry Bielawski, Randy Southard, John Cachianes, and Kim Rae Hillyer) and the class of 2020 (Cheryl Coffin, Joanne Daughterty, Bruce Kane, and Deb Lowell.

Bill Schroeder will continue as treasurer and Linda Gagnon as secretary. Joining the newly installed bridge and directors are the chairman of various committees including: Dr. Paul Krueger as day fleet captain; Brent Cook and Mike Brown as cruise captains; first mates committee including Susan Cook, Ginny Rapp and Cheri Hoover; membership chair Judy Sacher; social committee chairs Dianne Kernan and Marianne Mulligan and continuing as Ship's store chairs are Sherry and Joel Fitzgeraald.

Marco Bay Yacht Club is known as "The Fun Club" for it's month calendar of day boating events, long-term cruises, social events, and first mates events along with our more formal events (Commodore's Ball, Holiday Party, New Member Welcome Aboard, and Welcome Back).

Membership in Marco Bay is for owners of 21' or more power boats that are berthed in Marco Island, Goodland, or Isles of Capri. Each Member's vessel is inspected by our Safety Officer Rudi Landwaard; a safety sticker is required to participate in any boating event.

More information can be found on our website: www.marcobayyachtclub.com.

