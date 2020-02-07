CLOSE

01.08.20

Kat Sanders (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

The ‘All Decked Out’ luncheon was a spectacular event. Julie Boone, Camilla Sawick and their helpers did a fantastic job decorating for the occasion. There was excitement in the air for the day’s activities to begin.

Twelve club members volunteered to model outfits supplied by three stores located on Marco Island. The models choose outfits from Island Style, OMG That’s Chic and Island Trends to wear as they walked down the runway.

After the fashion show, the fun continued with our drawings for some great gifts from sponsors.

If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at marcomembership@gmail.com. On the subject line write: Attention Membership chairs).

The luncheons are the second Wednesday of the month at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, located at 560 S Collier Blvd.

Kristina Folkart, Kecia Chronowski and Dawn Marceau (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

All Smiles with Patti Kilcullen, Kenda Primeaup, Cathie Miller, Valerie Schmitt and Kim Hillyer (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

Laura Geberth helps you find the perfect mini-club. (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

Julie Boone and Camilla Sawick (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

