02.09.20

Photos: IAS Winter Ball, 2020
Carolyn and Richard Rosenfeld with Lynn and Gene Zielinski looking stately.
Gary and Gail Mineo along with Linda and Fred Lizzi basking in the setting sun.
Ron Patterson and Tina Price, Carol and John Malec, and Ann Sepe and Al Marchand sipping on champagne.
Nick Fernandez, Dennis Ruanova, Dolores Fernandez, Judy O'Connell, Lee Ruaova,and Judy and Faust D'Andrea are ready for a great time.
Vince and Jennie Colianni, Mary and Pete Carocci, Gene and Ann D'Onofrio, Ellie and Richard Melli always ready to pose for a photo.
    The Italian American Society held their annual Winter Ball at the Marco Island Yacht Club.

    Ninety-five members and guests had a fabulous time at the beautiful Marco Island Yacht Club with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres on the veranda with a beautiful sunset in the distance followed by an elegant dinner and dancing inside by the Manhattan Connection.

    Wine, conversation, dancing and much laughter was the menu for the evening.

