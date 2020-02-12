CLOSE
02.06.20

Photos: Mystery dinner, 2020
Barb Markel, Pierre's bastard daughter and maid; Cindy Crane, Pierre's daughter, debutante of the year; Susie Walsh, personal chef to Monsieur Dupre; Trisha Pease, Pierre's best friend and attorney; Annette Mennella, Pierre's much younger wife from Vegas; Cindy MacQuarrie, a Cajun Bayou boy in love with Pierres daughter.
Patty Larkin, Pam Cote, Betsy Wohltman, Pat Dugas, Cathy Naismith, Ann Faruol and Dottie Daniel.
Bobbie Ordejia, Carol Sullivan and Betsy Wohltman model their masks.
Patty Larkin and Jackie Schaefer.
Hildie Kyes, Liz Knapp, Marge Superits, Becca Scarborough, Pam Clune and Bobbie Ordejia.
Pat Terreri, Betty Muskus, Evelyn Case, Chris Cody, Yvonne Hall, Patti Feunffinger and Judy Stavola.
Bonnie Bozzo (middle) receives flowers from president Rose Kraemer and awards Laverne Leahy the best costume prize.
Winners' table; they solved the mystery.
The cast of "Murder at Mardi Gras," Annette Menella, Trisha Pease, Barb Markel, Cindy MacQuarrie, Bonnie Bozzo, Cindy Crane, Linda Sobolewski, Rachel DeHanas and Susie Walsh.
    La Tavola Restaurant was transformed into Chateau Dupre for a murder mystery dinner presented by the Just Friends' Charm City Players. The sold out event, "Murder at Mardi Gras" was written, produced and directed by Bonnie Bozzo. Tradition is that during Mardi Gras the King and Queen of each Krewe plans a spectacular masque ball, which is a private and formal affair for Krewe members only. Young debutantes and important ladies wait in the "call out” section in hopes of being asked to dance and to possibly meeting a future fiancé. It was at such an elaborate masquerade ball that the murder of millionaire Pierre DuPre, owner of Chateau Dupre, took place. The list of suspects is endless, and after hearing each suspect state why he/she is not the murderer the diners must decide who is guilty. To make that decision even more difficult it is learned that Pierre Dupre has changed his will many times and no one knows who the rightful heir is.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/02/12/social-scene-murder-mystery-dinner/4740375002/