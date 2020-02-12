CLOSE

02.06.20

La Tavola Restaurant was transformed into Chateau Dupre for a murder mystery dinner presented by the Just Friends' Charm City Players. The sold out event, "Murder at Mardi Gras" was written, produced and directed by Bonnie Bozzo. Tradition is that during Mardi Gras the King and Queen of each Krewe plans a spectacular masque ball, which is a private and formal affair for Krewe members only. Young debutantes and important ladies wait in the "call out” section in hopes of being asked to dance and to possibly meeting a future fiancé. It was at such an elaborate masquerade ball that the murder of millionaire Pierre DuPre, owner of Chateau Dupre, took place. The list of suspects is endless, and after hearing each suspect state why he/she is not the murderer the diners must decide who is guilty. To make that decision even more difficult it is learned that Pierre Dupre has changed his will many times and no one knows who the rightful heir is.

