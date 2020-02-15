CLOSE

It was one of those parties where everybody danced like nobody was watching. That's because nobody was watching. They were all on the floor, moving to the music of DJ Steve Reynolds, a.k.a. Tony DeLucia - community relations manager of the YMCA of South Collier (Marco Y).

The occasion was the annual Y Daddy Daughter Dance, which attracted about 50 dapper dads along with their exquisitely dressed pre-teen daughters.

Traditionally, the little ones started off the evening dancing formally with their dads, but when the music tempo kicked up it was time for conga lines.

