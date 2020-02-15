CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

02.07.20

Photos: YMCA Daddy/Daughter Dance, 2020
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dad Dan Sanzera brought three of his daughters to the dance, and often hoisted them all in his arms on the dance floor. Here, Daniela, Alessandra and Juliana enjoy the moment.
Dad Dan Sanzera brought three of his daughters to the dance, and often hoisted them all in his arms on the dance floor. Here, Daniela, Alessandra and Juliana enjoy the moment. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Dads and daughters enjoy some renewed bonding on the floor. In the foreground is Brooke Collinsworth and dad D.I.
Dads and daughters enjoy some renewed bonding on the floor. In the foreground is Brooke Collinsworth and dad D.I. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Matthew Rice twirls daughter Reagan.
Matthew Rice twirls daughter Reagan. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Steve Conner and daughter Emersyn enjoy their second Daddy Dance evening at the Y.
Steve Conner and daughter Emersyn enjoy their second Daddy Dance evening at the Y. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Daughters opt for a conga line as the music tempo kicks up.
Daughters opt for a conga line as the music tempo kicks up. Photo provided
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It was one of those parties where everybody danced like nobody was watching. That's because nobody was watching. They were all on the floor, moving to the music of DJ Steve Reynolds, a.k.a. Tony DeLucia - community relations manager of the YMCA of South Collier (Marco Y).

    The occasion was the annual Y Daddy Daughter Dance, which attracted about 50 dapper dads along with their exquisitely dressed pre-teen daughters.

    Traditionally, the little ones started off the evening dancing formally with their dads, but when the music tempo kicked up it was time for conga lines.

    For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/02/15/social-scene-dads-daughters-enjoy-annual-y-dance/4771468002/