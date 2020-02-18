Social Scene: Just Friends find love
02.12.20
The Yacht Club was a sea of red and pink at the Just Friends luncheon as the members celebrated Valentine's Day. The slate of officers for 2020-2021 was introduced and accepted. Five birthday ladies received roses. Bonnie Bozzo entertained with another one of her well written biographies of an outstanding woman. She introduced us to Lalu Nathoy, a Chinese woman who was sold as a slave at age 7, sold to a ship's captain in Shanhai at 18; brought to the United States and sold to an owner of saloons and sing song houses; won in a poker game by Charlie Bemis, whom she ended up marrying and he helped her obtain citizenship. She was named as a pioneer in the state of Idaho and hers and Bemis’ home is listed in the National Registry of Historical sites.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments