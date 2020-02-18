CLOSE

02.12.20

Lovely in red are Jo Bailey, Pat Hagedorn, Pat Matthews, Trisha Pease, Susie Walsh, JoAnn Brandau, Jean King and Marge Superits. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Yacht Club was a sea of red and pink at the Just Friends luncheon as the members celebrated Valentine's Day. The slate of officers for 2020-2021 was introduced and accepted. Five birthday ladies received roses. Bonnie Bozzo entertained with another one of her well written biographies of an outstanding woman. She introduced us to Lalu Nathoy, a Chinese woman who was sold as a slave at age 7, sold to a ship's captain in Shanhai at 18; brought to the United States and sold to an owner of saloons and sing song houses; won in a poker game by Charlie Bemis, whom she ended up marrying and he helped her obtain citizenship. She was named as a pioneer in the state of Idaho and hers and Bemis’ home is listed in the National Registry of Historical sites.

Rachel DeHanas, Trisha Pease, Jacky Childress, Janet Dickens and Charlene Winter wait to buy 50/50 tickets. (Photo: Photo provided)

February birthday ladies Joyce Kaelin, JoAnn Brandau, Cindy Crane, Patty Larkin, Trisha Pease, Rose Kraemer and Bobbie Ordejia. (Photo: Photo provided)

Linda Sobolewski has glasses for every holiday. (Photo: Photo provided)

