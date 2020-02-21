CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

02.15.20

On a beautiful Saturday morning, the Marco Island Yacht Club conducted the Island’s annual Blessing of the Fleet, as 19 boats in review paraded by Commodore Ray Rosenberg and his Bridge Club on shore and received a blessing from Yacht Club Chaplain Alan Sandlin from aboard his boat, Camelot.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/02/21/social-scene-blessing-fleet/4799754002/