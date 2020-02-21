CLOSE

02.15.20

MIYC Commodore Ray Rosenberg readies to begin the program. (Photo: Photo provided)

On a beautiful Saturday morning, the Marco Island Yacht Club conducted the Island’s annual Blessing of the Fleet, as 19 boats in review paraded by Commodore Ray Rosenberg and his Bridge Club on shore and received a blessing from Yacht Club Chaplain Alan Sandlin from aboard his boat, Camelot.

Pete and Peggy Frazier, onboard Pelican, await their Blessing and review by the MIYC bridge. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Marco Island Yacht Club Bridge Officers, led by Commodore Ray Rosenberg, are in formation to review the boats parading by the Club. (Photo: Photo provided)

Following the Blessing and Fleet review, members enjoyed a buffet luncheon on the veranda. Above, from left, are Ginny Colangelo, Carol Comeaux, Jeff Comeaux, Judy Hamilton and Craig Seelman. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/02/21/social-scene-blessing-fleet/4799754002/