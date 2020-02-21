CLOSE

02.08.20

Referee getting involved. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Italian American Society of Marco Island was this year’s host for the annual Bocce tournament of the IAS vs Hideaway. In 2013, a group of bocce players from Hideaway Beach Club and the Italian American Society agreed to play each other annually with alternating sites, the Beach Club and Mackle Park, where the respective groups play. What started out as a competition of sorts quickly translated into a strong bond of friendship.

Homemade Italian pastries were the order of the day. (Photo: Photo provided)

Lucille Deo tossing the ball. (Photo: Photo provided)

Tad Connerton, John Barto, Yale Marc and Richard Caruso (Photo: Photo provided)

